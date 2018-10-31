 


KISS are bowing out.
Courtesy of KISS

KISS Announce 'Final Tour Ever' With February 13 Concert at Gila River Arena

Douglas Markowitz | October 31, 2018 | 11:24am
AA

Legendary rock band KISS have been around the world many times, but their next trip will be their last. They've announced their "final tour ever," which includes a date in Phoenix at Gila River Arena on February 13, 2019.

Famed for their extreme staging, pyrotechnics, heavy metal costuming, and the distinctive black and white face paint worn by each member, the quartet of Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley were one of the most infamous of a generation of American glam rock acts that included Alice Cooper and Cheap Trick. Their flamboyant looks and catchy songs like "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Strutter" earned them massive popularity and influenced the hair metal bands that came after.

Frontman Simmons is also famed not only for his tongue acrobatics, but for starring on reality shows such as Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, and for controversial statements. In 2016 he told Rolling Stone: "I am looking forward to the death of rap," and in his 2017 advice book On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power (wonder what it's about?), he declared that women should use sexuality to get ahead in life: "as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick...they're gonna get a response."

The current lineup of KISS features Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer replacing Frehley and Criss, who left the band years ago. General tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 2 at 10 a.m. local time, while members of the "KISS Army" fanclub can already purchase theirs. All tickets are available along with the full tour schedule at kissonline.com.

KISS: End of the Road World Tour. Wednesday, February 13, at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale; 623-772-3800; gilariverarena.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 2, at kissonline.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

    Send: