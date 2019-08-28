Your Guide to Labor Day Weekend 2019 Parties in Phoenix

LDW is the official end of pool party season in the Valley.

We're on the cusp of a three-day weekend.

Labor Day weekend 2019 kicks off on Friday, August 30, and goes until the holiday itself on Monday, September 2, which means celebrations and events are happening every day, including pool parties, club nights, and dance fiestas.

It's an excuse to get out and go wild for an entire weekend, bid farewell to some local pool parties, or just enjoy a day free of labor (which, you know, is what the holiday is all about).

So, what will you be doing?

If you need some suggestions, we've assembled a list of the biggest bashes happening during LDW 2019 with all the info you need to know.