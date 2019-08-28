 


LDW is the official end of pool party season in the Valley.EXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Your Guide to Labor Day Weekend 2019 Parties in Phoenix

Benjamin Leatherman | August 28, 2019 | 8:00am
We're on the cusp of a three-day weekend.

Labor Day weekend 2019 kicks off on Friday, August 30, and goes until the holiday itself on Monday, September 2, which means celebrations and events are happening every day, including pool parties, club nights, and dance fiestas.

It's an excuse to get out and go wild for an entire weekend, bid farewell to some local pool parties, or just enjoy a day free of labor (which, you know, is what the holiday is all about).

So, what will you be doing?

If you need some suggestions, we've assembled a list of the biggest bashes happening during LDW 2019 with all the info you need to know.

Have fun, but remember to get home safe. After all, you've got the rest of the year to look forward to.

Labor Day Weekend Night Swim

Friday, August 30

Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Electronic dance music trio Cash Cash are scheduled to perform during this nighttime pool party at Maya in Scottsdale. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the event goes until 2 a.m. General admission is $25 and VIP service is available.

Kiss Summer Goodbye Weekend


Friday, August 30, to Monday, September 2
Lustre Rooftop Bar, 2 East Jefferson Street

Festivities will take place daily at Lustre throughout Labor Day weekend with DJs, live bands, dancing, and more. The lineup includes sets by the Joanna Joy Trio on Friday, the Cassidy Hilgers Trio and DJ Mike Goodness on Saturday, the Kyle Sorrell Trio on Sunday, and the Aaron Loveless Trio on Monday. Other highlights include specialty cocktails, barbecue eats, giant pool toys, and more. The pool area opens at 11 a.m. each day and there’s no cover.

Labor Day Weekend Pool Parties


Friday, August 30, to Monday, September 2
W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Labor Day weekend festivities of the posh variety will take over the W's WET Deck for four straight days. In addition to a mix of high-end cocktails and high-style amenities, DJs will fill the air with beats at various points throughout the weekend. The lineup includes Ray Cache and DJ David Anthony on Friday; DJ Aaron Taylor, DJ Complex, and DJ Joey T. on Saturday; and DJ Valentine, DJ Javin, and DJ Joey T. on Sunday. The parties go from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Upscale pool attire is required.

The scene at the Sun Dream party at The Saguaro Hotel.EXPAND
The scene at the Sun Dream party at The Saguaro Hotel.
Benjamin Leatherman

Swim Meet Labor Day Weekend


Saturday, August 31
The Saguaro Hotel, 4000 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale

A variety of local DJs will spin dance music and high-energy sounds throughout this afternoon pool party at The Saguaro, which runs from noon until 6 p.m. It's free to attend before 2:30 p.m. if you RSVP online.

Release Pool Party


Saturday, August 31
Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

EDM sister act Nervo will join forces with Party Favor and DJ duo Dada Life for one of the final Release parties of the season. Local DJs will also be in the mix. Gates open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 online.

Bingo Players


Sunday, September 1
Hi Fi, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

The recently remodeled Hi Fi has a new look and some big plans for Labor Day weekend. Blockbuster EDM act Bingo Players will headline the party on Sunday night, which gets going at 9 p.m. Table service is available and tickets are $15.

James Kennedy


Sunday, September 1
Salt Tacos y Tequilla, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Reality star James Kennedy, best known for his appearances on Vanderpump Rules, will headline the Labor Day weekend party at this Westgate bar and restaurant. The action begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Soundwave Pool Party


Sunday, September 1
Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Owsla recording artist Henry Fong and hip-hop DJ/producer Fatman Scoop will tag-team the mixers at Maya's signature pool party during Labor Day weekend. Expect all the club's usual trappings, including bottle service and inflatable pool toys. Gates open at noon. General admission is $10 and VIP service is available.

Brunch Collect & Friends


Sunday, September 1
The Rebel Lounge, 2333 East Indian School Road

The artists of this DJ/beat-maker collective – including Deux Yeux, Korey Wade, Pvpi Frvnko, Ohkaywhy, Sample, and ProducerTrentTaylor – will offer a special LDW performance. Start time is 9 p.m. Tickets are $7.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

