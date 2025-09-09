 Lady Gaga launches extended Mayhem Ball tour with two Phoenix shows | Phoenix New Times
Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

Mother Monster is headed to the Valley this winter with her intimate, gothy show.
September 9, 2025
Image: Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images
The Mother Monster added new dates to her Mayhem Ball tour, and Phoenix gets not one, but two nights. The iconic pop star is scheduled to appear at Desert Diamond Arena on February 14 and 15, 2026.

The new dates were announced just days after Gaga nabbed four awards at the 2025 MTV VMAs. The Mayhem Ball tour kicked off in July and has made its way around the globe.

The show features dark, atmospheric sets with a gothic-romantic vibe. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Gaga explains the 'mayhem' portion of the title, discusses how she has always loved to merge musical genres, saying that it is "about the mayhem of being a non-linear artist and embracing that about myself" rather than trying to make everything fit into a box.

Here's how to get tickets:
  • The Lady Gaga Artist presale tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, September 12, and you must sign up here by a.m. on Thursday, September 11, to participate.
  • The general on-sale starts at noon on Monday, September 15.
Here is the complete list of dates added to Lady Gaga's 2026 Mayhem Ball tour:

Saturday, February 14, Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
Sunday, February 15, Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
Wednesday, February 18, Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Thursday, February 19, Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Saturday, February 28, Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
Sunday, March 1, Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
Wednesday, March 4, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Thu March 05, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Sunday, March 08, Austin, TX, Moody Center
Monday, March 09, Austin, TX, Moody Center
Friday, March 13, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center*
Thursday, March 19, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Friday, March 20, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Monday, March 23, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Tuesday, March 24, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Sunday, March 29, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Monday, March 30, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Thursday, April 02, Monday, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Friday, April 03, Monday, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Thursday, April 09, Saint Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
Friday, April 10, Saint Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
Image: Amy Young
Amy Young is the Music Editor at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in May 2025 after more than a decade of covering arts and music for the publication. In her role, Amy writes about music, searches for compelling news and works with writers who are also dedicated to bringing quality music and music-related stories to readers across the Valley and beyond. Previously, Amy worked for the Arizona Republic, Hearst Connecticut Media Group and Newsbreak.
