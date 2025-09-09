Lady Gaga extends Mayhem Ball tour, includes two Phoenix shows in February

The new dates were announced just days after Gaga nabbed four awards at the 2025 MTV VMAs. The Mayhem Ball tour kicked off in July and has made its way around the globe.
The show features dark, atmospheric sets with a gothic-romantic vibe. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Gaga explains the 'mayhem' portion of the title, discusses how she has always loved to merge musical genres, saying that it is "about the mayhem of being a non-linear artist and embracing that about myself" rather than trying to make everything fit into a box.
Here's how to get tickets:
- The Lady Gaga Artist presale tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, September 12, and you must sign up here by a.m. on Thursday, September 11, to participate.
- The general on-sale starts at noon on Monday, September 15.
Saturday, February 14, Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
Sunday, February 15, Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
Wednesday, February 18, Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Thursday, February 19, Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Saturday, February 28, Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
Sunday, March 1, Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
Wednesday, March 4, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Thu March 05, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Sunday, March 08, Austin, TX, Moody Center
Monday, March 09, Austin, TX, Moody Center
Friday, March 13, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center*
Thursday, March 19, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Friday, March 20, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Monday, March 23, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Tuesday, March 24, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
Sunday, March 29, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Monday, March 30, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Thursday, April 02, Monday, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Friday, April 03, Monday, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Thursday, April 09, Saint Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
Friday, April 10, Saint Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena