Lewis Capaldi, George Strait and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

The biggest concerts of this weekend, though, will be country superstars George Strait and Chris Stapleton taking over State Farm Stadium in Glendale and a performance by Scottish sad-boy singer Lewis Capaldi at Arizona Financial Theatre. Plus, KUPD will present its annual UFest at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Read on for details about all of these gigs or check out Phoenix New Times’ concert listings for more live music around town this weekend.
Calexico
Friday, May 5
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass BoulevardIt was music that brought Joey Burns and John Convertino to Arizona — Tucson, in particular. They met through a mutual friend in Los Angeles in 1990 and started playing together in Giant Sand, a band with roots in southern Arizona. After the band’s leader, Howe Gelb, moved back to Tucson, Burns and Convertino followed. The two eventually started Calexico as a side project that they didn’t think would last. Twelve full-lengths, several EPs, live recordings, and numerous collaborations later, it seems like the desert relocation was the right decision, one that is continuously reflected in the band’s rich and soulful songs. Their sound has been described as “desert noir” and the term seems to have stuck. As much as they inspired that description, their hypnotic recordings of haunting, spacious, winding, and breezy music indicate how those words also may have helped influence their course. Calexico’s inclusion of multiple players, like Spanish guitarist and songwriter Jairo Zavala, or Sergio Mendoza, whose own Orkestra Mendoza and cumbia stylings have been wowing audiences for years, along with a fluid roster of intriguing instruments, showcases both Burns’ and Convertino’s inherent love of musical, and cultural, diversity. With Orkestra Mendoza and Xixa; 8 p.m., $45-$75 via ticketmaster.com. Amy Young
George Strait and Chris Stapleton
Saturday, May 6
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, GlendaleWhen the legendary George Strait tapped singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chris Stapleton as an opener for seven of his stadium shows this summer, it brought together two distinct epochs of country music. Strait is an old-school icon of the genre who helped popularize neotraditional country and bridged the outlaw era of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with the more polished sound of the ‘90s with his blend of western swing-influenced bar-room ballads and honky-tonk tunes. With 60-plus No. 1 singles and the most platinum/multi-platinum albums in country music, Strait’s place in country music history is etched in stone. Stapleton, who favors more of Southern rock and soul vibe in his tunes, is no stranger to hitmaking or selling records, as he’s penned a half-dozen chart-topping tunes for other artists — including Kenny Chesney’s "Never Wanted Nothing More,” Josh Turner's "Your Man,” and Strait's "Love's Gonna Make It Alright” — and his critically lauded 2015 release Traveller went quadruple platinum. Given the enormity of their respective fanbases, Strait and Stapleton will have no trouble selling out a venue as enormous as State Farm Stadium. With Little Big Town; 5:45 p.m., $198-$1,222 via seatgeek.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Nekromantix
Saturday, May 6
Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, MesaThe Reverend Horton Heat is the undisputed king of psychobilly, but you could make a helluva case for Nekromantix frontman Kim Nekroman as the genre's crown prince. In many ways, Nekromantix epitomize the psychobilly look and sound even more than the good Reverend himself. With their gravity-defying pompadours and fixation on monsters and horror movies, Nekromantix owe as much to The Misfits as they do Carl Perkins. Over the past 34 years, the band has released 11 albums and undergone multiple lineup changes. The one constant has been Nekroman, whose trademark coffin-shaped double bass and gallows humor provide the band its backbone. If there's a criticism to be leveled, it's that the band's sound hasn't evolved much from their 1989 debut, Hellbound, through to their most recent offering, 2019’s live album 3 Decades of Darkle. Then again, this is psychobilly we're talking about. A genre rooted in '50s rockabilly and '70s punk doesn't really lend itself to experimentation. As long as Nekroman keeps churning out the gothic greaser goodness, the pomade-loving masses are sure to stay onboard. 7 p.m., $22 via simpletix.com. Phoenix New Times
The National Parks
Saturday, May 6
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueBrady Parks isn’t a rapper but he has a rapper’s instinct for using his voice as a rhythmic instrument. The National Parks vocalist flows over their songs with an unpredictable cadence, bobbing and weaving his melodies over the band’s poppy indie-folk confections. Based out of Provo, Utah, the quartet have been making their particular brand of sunny, open-hearted folk-pop since 2013 with no signs of slowing down. Powered by the interplay of guitars, keyboards, drums, and fiddles, The National Parks are a distinctly American band in that they’ve achieved a “four-quadrant” sound. It has something for everybody: just enough rootsy flavor to appeal to country fans without alienating rock fans; some electronic flourishes and nods to R&B and rap to appeal to hip-hop heads; and plenty of rock meat for indie fans to chew on. They sound like themselves and yet somehow they also sound like everything else. The National Parks are like a comfortable franchise restaurant that’s looking to open new locations from coast to coast. With Loser's Way Home and Andrea von Kampen; 8 p.m., $18/$20 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Lewis Capaldi
Saturday, May 6
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetScotland has a long history of producing what High Fidelity’s Rob Gordon would call “sad bastard music.” Whether it’s the self-lacerating ruminations of Arab Strap, the “Beach Boys in Hell” noise-pop of The Jesus & Mary Chain, or Mogwai’s dense walls of brutalized guitars, the isle has a strong tradition of feel-bad music. While Glasgow-born Lewis Capaldi operates in a very different musical sphere — his radio-ready blue-eyed soul may as well be from a different planet next to the Mary Chain’s feedback-drenched Psychocandy — the songwriter stays true to his roots by being an unapologetic bummer. Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” propelled him into the public consciousness in 2019, stepping him up as a much less smarmy successor to Ed Sheeran’s throne as king of the sad UK white boys. Learning to play guitar by the age of 9, Capaldi poured his lifelong pursuit of music into his well-received debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His follow-up, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, comes out in a few weeks and the singles already show a different side to Capaldi: “Forget Me” is up-tempo and funky. But Capaldi hasn’t entirely lightened up: “Wish You the Best” shows the man can still morosely croon his ass off over a plaintive piano melody. With Medium Build; 8 p.m., $96-$512 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
KUPD UFest 2023
Saturday, May 6
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 North 83rd AvenueLocal rockers can always count on KUPD to send out the spring with UFest, coaxing thousands to spend one of the last few tolerable days in the sun before temps hit triple digits. This year, the high-energy festival's lineup is packed with such hard-hitting (and frequently played) bands from the realms of metal and hard rock, including Godsmack, I Prevail, Nothing More, and Fozzy. A few notable acts will provide support, including Grey Daze (the infamous local grunge-rock band originally fronted by the late Chester Bennington prior to his stint in Linkin Park) and Fozzy (the rip-roaring metal group featuring wrestling legend Chris Jericho on vocals). Locals The Warning and The Black Moods round out the bill. Be sure to bring your black T-shirt and sunscreen if you plan to attend the festival. 2:30 p.m., $35-$98.70 via livenation.com. Lauren Wise
Fiesta de Taco
Saturday, May 6
Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, TempeAs its name portends, tacos will be in abundance at this one-day festival over Cinco de Mayo weekend as 20 different food trucks and vendors will be selling the Mexican staple. It won’t be the only draw as the event lucha libre wrestling matches, multiple bars, art installations, and a custom car show are also planned. The true centerpiece of Fiesta de Taco, which is being put on by L.A.-based concert promoter Activated Events, will be its lineup of hip-hop heavyweights and rap superstars that are scheduled to perform, including T.I., Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and the Ying Yang Twins. Combined, they’ve crafted dozens of hit tracks, sold a zillion records, and influenced hip-hop music and culture. In other words, if you’re a fan of the genre, it promises to be a memorable gig. 2 p.m., $59-$149 via fiestadetaco.com/tempe. Benjamin Leatherman
Feid
Sunday, May 7
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetListen to enough J Balvin and you’ll have come across the nimble vocals of Salomon Villada Hoyos. Hoyos, under the stage name Feid, has carved out a lane for himself in the Latin music sphere with his smooth and restrained vocal style. A frequent guest star on J Balvin songs, Feid is comfortable in the spotlight on his solo albums. Feid has the pipes to sing to the rafters but he’s often happy to croon at a more downcast, relaxed pace. A master of mood, he turns songs like “Normal” into late-night vibe sessions, the Colombian singer letting his voice drift over the music like a car driving aimlessly through the dark. No destination in mind, just living in the moment, letting the curves of the street or a beautiful stranger steer him in an interesting direction. The urbano singer incorporates elements of reggaeton and R&B into his work, creating a pulsing and seductive sound to sing over. It’s ideal music for the winding-down hours, when you’re still too buzzed to go home but don’t have the energy to dance your face off. 8 p.m., $79.50-$169 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Classless Act
Sunday, May 7
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueEverything old is new again when it comes to Classless Act’s brand of rock ‘n’ roll. Give their 2022 debut album, Welcome to the Show, a spin and you’ll hear a wealth of influences the L.A. band taps into for their sound, ranging from ‘70s glam rock to Sunset Strip-style ‘80s sleaze metal. (Heck, they even feature a guest appearance by Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe fame on one song.) Frontman and vocalist Derek Day's falsetto recalls the likes of King Diamond and Axl Rose while drummer Chuck McKissock could give Neil Peart a run for his money. Classless Act blends all these elements effortlessly into a sound that’s plenty listenable. After opening for Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett last summer, Classless Act is currently playing a series of club gigs, including a stop at Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix. Feel free to identify all the various bands they’re cribbing from or just enjoy the nostalgia of their jams while holding up your lighter. With Color of Chaos and Dead West; $12.50/$15 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Cinco de Maya feat. Green Velvet
Sunday, May 7
Maya, 7333 East Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleThe science world’s loss is electronic dance music’s gain when it comes to the renowned career of Green Velvet. Back at the dawn of the ’90s, he was just Curtis Allan Jones, a chemical engineering student who gave up his beakers and test tubes in favor of a keyboard and a drum machine. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he eschewed further study, moved to Chicago, embedded himself in the city’s now-legendary DJ scene, and devoted all his time and energy to creating house music. And things took off from there. As Cajmere, his first moniker, he created such infectious tracks as “Coffee Pot (It’s Time for the Percolator)” and the super-catchy 1994 collaboration with Dajae “Brighter Days,” which became an international sensation and a Billboard hit. A few years later, he transformed into his ultra-flamboyant, David Bowie-inspired alter ego, Green Velvet, developed a Kraftwerk-influenced blend of hard-hitting techno, and released a string of hits — including “Preacher Man,” “Answering Machine," and “Flash” — that earned him fame and fortune. You’re likely to hear many of these tracks, as well as material from such aughts-era albums as Whatever and Walk in Love, during Green Velvet’s gig on Sunday afternoon at Maya. With Rebuke; noon, $38 via tixr.com. Benjamin Leatherman