Lift-Off! Travis Scott Brings Astroworld to Phoenix on Tour This December

Travis Scott is seeing some stratospheric success right now. He has the number-one album in the country right now, he has a child with Kylie Jenner, and he's about to take off on what might possibly be the biggest rap tour of the year. On December 18, the Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour touches down here in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Named after his latest album Astroworld — the aforementioned Billboard No. 1 record — the tour is set to feature support from a star-studded lineup of supporting acts, though lineups for each date have yet to be announced. Opening acts include Sheck Wes, the G.O.O.D. Music phenom who was set to open for Pusha-T's Phoenix show before its cancellation; SoundCloud phenomenon Trippie Redd; and Young Thug associate Gunna. Virgil Abloh, the Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion designer who moonlights as a DJ, will unfortunately skip the Phoenix date, but fashion-forward attendees can at least expect expensive, yet stylish streetwear and other goodies for sale at the merch table.

Besides that, Travis himself will likely put on a major spectacle, as his headlining sets are known for their extraordinary showmanship. He's ridden onstage on the back of a giant mechanical eagle; expect him to launch a rocket this time around. He's also gone into the audience and had fans rap his songs into the mic.