Lift-Off! Travis Scott Brings Astroworld to Phoenix on Tour This December

Travis Scott is seeing some stratospheric success right now. He has the number-one album in the country right now, he has a child with Kylie Jenner, and he's about to take off on what might possibly be the biggest rap tour of the year. On December 18, the Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour touches down here in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Named after his latest album Astroworld — the aforementioned Billboard No. 1 record — the tour is set to feature support from a star-studded lineup of supporting acts, though lineups for each date have yet to be announced. Opening acts include Sheck Wes, the G.O.O.D. Music phenom who was set to open for Pusha-T's Phoenix show before its cancellation; SoundCloud phenomenon Trippie Redd; and Young Thug associate Gunna. Virgil Abloh, the Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion designer who moonlights as a DJ, will unfortunately skip the Phoenix date, but fashion-forward attendees can at least expect expensive, yet stylish streetwear and other goodies for sale at the merch table.
Besides that, Travis himself will likely put on a major spectacle, as his headlining sets are known for their extraordinary showmanship. He's ridden onstage on the back of a giant mechanical eagle; expect him to launch a rocket this time around. He's also gone into the audience and had fans rap his songs into the mic.
Of course, he could also fall into a hole in the stage again. Or he could play "Goosebumps" 16 times in a row to beat his own record. Let's hope neither of those things happen.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m. MST. See the full tour schedule below:
Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour:
November 8 - Baltimore MD - Royal Farms Arena
November 11 - Miami FL - American Airlines Arena
November 12 - Tampa FL - Amalie Arena
November 13 - Atlanta GA - Philips Arena
November 15 - Dallas TX - American Airlines Center
November 17 - Houston TX - NRG Park (Astroworld Fest)
November 19 - Louisville KY - KFC Yum! Center
November 21 - Toronto ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 24 - Newark NJ - Prudential Center
November 27 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
November 29 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
November 30 - Hartford CT - XL Center
December 1 - Philadelphia PA - Wells Fargo Center
December 2 - Boston MA - TD Garden
December 4 - Cleveland OH - Quicken Loans Arena
December 5 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena
December 6 - Chicago IL - United Center
December 8 - Minneapolis MN - Target Center
December 9 - Milwaukee WI - Fiserv Forum
December 10 - Omaha NE - CenturyLink Center
December 12 - Denver CO - Pepsi Center
December 15 - Sacramento CA - Golden 1 Center
December 18 - Phoenix AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
December 19 - Inglewood CA - The Forum
Travis Scott: Astroworld - Wish You Were Here Tour. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale Friday, August 21, via Ticketmaster.
