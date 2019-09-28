Lil Nas X Cancels Mesa Tour Date

Lil Nas X will not be sliding his Porsche into the Scarizona Scaregrounds after all.
The "Old Town Road" rapper was the headling act for the inaugural Sandbox Music Festival, taking place on Sunday, September 29. Per a Facebook post on the event's website, organizer Diesoul Evans stated that he canceled "out of nowhere." This is confirmed by a tweet on Lil Nas X's Twitter page. (Both posts are embedded below.) He is also canceling his date at San Diego's TwitchCon tonight, Saturday, September 28.
Per the Facebook post, the show will be going on with American Idol star Wade Cota, Big Murph,
it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. ??????— nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019
