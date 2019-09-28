 


    Herban Planet
Lil Nas X has cancelled his Mesa tour date.EXPAND
Lil Nas X Cancels Mesa Tour Date

Jason Keil | September 28, 2019 | 8:55am
Lil Nas X will not be sliding his Porsche into the Scarizona Scaregrounds after all.

The "Old Town Road" rapper was the headling act for the inaugural Sandbox Music Festival, taking place on Sunday, September 29. Per a Facebook post on the event's website, organizer Diesoul Evans stated that he canceled "out of nowhere." This is confirmed by a tweet on Lil Nas X's Twitter page. (Both posts are embedded below.) He is also canceling his date at San Diego's TwitchCon tonight, Saturday, September 28.

Per the Facebook post, the show will be going on with American Idol star Wade Cota, Big Murph, SeckondChaynce, Katie Noel, and Who TF Is Justin Time. Tickets will be refunded and the festival is now free to attend.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

