Lil Nas X Is Coming to Mesa

Time to take your horse down to the east Valley, because Lil Nas X will be performing in Mesa.

The artist behind the genre-defying "Old Town Road," the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard's Hot 100, will be whipping his Porsche to the Scarizona Scaregrounds, located at 1901 North Alma School Road in Mesa, on Sunday, September 29. He will be the headlining artist at the inaugural Sandbox Music Festival, according to festival promoters.

Big Murph, Seckond Chaynce, Katie Noel, and Who TF Is Justin Time will be joining the rapper with the Gucci cowboy hat on the lineup. The gates for this all-ages event will be open from noon to 10 p.m. and will include food, drinks, shopping, carnival rides, and a mechanical bull (so get that Wrangler on your booty).

Early bird tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for the early bird VIP package. They can be purchased on the festival's website. If you wait until the last minute, tickets prices go up to $65 at the door.