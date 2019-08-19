 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lil Nas X (middle) is coming to MesaEXPAND
Lil Nas X (middle) is coming to Mesa
DiFronzo/Wikimedia Commons

Lil Nas X Is Coming to Mesa

Jason Keil | August 19, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Time to take your horse down to the east Valley, because Lil Nas X will be performing in Mesa.

The artist behind the genre-defying "Old Town Road," the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard's Hot 100, will be whipping his Porsche to the Scarizona Scaregrounds, located at 1901 North Alma School Road in Mesa, on Sunday, September 29. He will be the headlining artist at the inaugural Sandbox Music Festival, according to festival promoters.

Big Murph, Seckond Chaynce, Katie Noel, and Who TF Is Justin Time will be joining the rapper with the Gucci cowboy hat on the lineup. The gates for this all-ages event will be open from noon to 10 p.m. and will include food, drinks, shopping, carnival rides, and a mechanical bull (so get that Wrangler on your booty).

Related Stories

Early bird tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for the early bird VIP package. They can be purchased on the festival's website. If you wait until the last minute, tickets prices go up to $65 at the door.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >