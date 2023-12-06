 Limp Bizkit is coming to Phoenix with Corey Feldman. Here's what we know | Phoenix New Times
Limp Bizkit's “Loserville Tour” will stop in Phoenix next year

The nu-metal band will hit Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre this summer.
December 6, 2023
Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau at Doheny State Beach on June 08, 2019 in Dana Point, California.
Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau at Doheny State Beach on June 08, 2019 in Dana Point, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KROQ
American nü metal band Limp Bizkit announced Tuesday that they will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Presale begins Thursday, Dec. 7 and general sale begins Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets and information can be found on their website.

The tour includes special guests Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will host & MC each night.

The full tour schedule is below.

July 16, Somerset, Wis., Somerset Amphitheater
July 18, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
July 20, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 21, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
July 23, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 24, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
July 26, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 28, Bristow, Va.,  Jiffy Lube Live
July 30, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 2, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4,  Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 6, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 7,  Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9,  Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11,  Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13,  Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15,  Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16,  Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18,  Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20,  Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21,  Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23,  Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24,  San Bernardino, Calif., Glen Helen Amphitheater
Grace Mack
Grace Mack

