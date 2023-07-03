Louis Tomlinson, Roger Clyne and Phoenix’s best concerts this week

In the case of the former, pop star Louis Tomlinson, Australian indie band Cub Sport and Arizona rock heroes Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers are scheduled to perform. When it comes to the latter, you can catch Acraze slinging beats at Maya in Scottsdale on Independence Day.
Full details about each of these gigs can (and other notable concerts happening this week in the Valley) can be found below. For more upcoming music events, check out Phoenix New Times' concert listings.
Louis Tomlinson
Monday, July 3
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.For most of us, “Grease" is a fun musical that (for better or worse) unleashed John Travolta on the world; for Louis Tomlinson, it was a gateway drug to stardom. A theater kid, Tomlinson got the performing bug after playing Danny Zuko in a production of “Grease.” Thanks to all those multiplying chills, Tomlinson went on to audition for “The X Factor" and later become one of the central figures in the insanely successful boy band One Direction. Since the group went on hiatus in 2016, Tomlinson has struck out on his own as a solo artist. His solo music still trafficks in the kind of uplifting pop music and keening ballads he cut his teeth on as a boy band singer, but Tomlinson mixes in a bit of rock and EDM to give them an edge. He’s a heartthrob, sure, but also an honest-to-God songwriter and 2022's "Faith in the Future" is his most assured collection of songs to date. With The Snuts and Andrew Cushin; 7 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Peoria's All-American Festival feat. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
Tuesday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria Fireworks, hot dogs, and rock ‘n’ roll. What could be more American than that? You’ll encounter all three at Peoria's annual Fourth of July celebration with Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers serving up plenty of the latter. The Arizona-born band will fill the air at the outdoor celebration with their spirited fusion of rock, Americana, jangle-pop and alt-country, delivering infectious melodies, energetic rhythms and effusive lyrics, creating a lively atmosphere during their set. Expect to hear popular songs from the catalogs of both the Peacemakers and the Refreshments (a.k.a. Clyne’s previous band), including “Banditos,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Mekong” and “Heaven on a Paper Plate.” They’ll also play “Yahoos & Triangles,” better known as the theme song to “King of the Hill.” Local reggae/party band Azz Izz opens. 5 p.m., free. Benjamin Leatherman
Negative Approach
Thursday, July 6
The Underground, 105 W. Main St., MesaHailing from Detroit, Negative Approach is led by original members John Brannon (also of Laughing Hyenas and Easy Action) on vocals and Chris “Opie” Moore on drums. They are joined by guitarist Harold Richardson and bassist Ron Sakowski since the band reunited in 2006 after a 22-year hiatus. As one of the earliest “hardcore” punk acts, Negative Approach quickly built a solid following in the Midwestern portion of the U.S. due to their aggressive live act and punishing first albums, including a 1982 self-titled EP and their first LP, 1983’s “Tied Down.” These early releases were sonic punches to the gut, and while not overtly political in any way, they were still representative of the anger swirling around the punk scene, and able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their contemporaries in bands like Black Flag and Minor Threat. While not as outwardly political as those legendary punk acts, there is anger and energy to Negative Approach. Punk rock, according to Brannon in a 2016 interview with Phoenix New Times, should be angry, scary, and ready to change the world, though. With No/Mas and Knoll; 7 p.m., $20 via seetickets.us. Tom Reardon
Jimmy Webb
Thursday, July 6
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.A consummate songwriter of such iconic hits as "MacArthur Park," Up, Up and Away," "Galveston," "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," Jimmy Webb is set to bring his intimate solo show to the Musical Instrument Museum in July. He’s admitted there’s always some added expectation and anticipation whenever he performs in the Valley as popular Phoenix resident Glen Campbell scored some of his biggest hits with Webb-composed compositions. That said, while the material Webb plays will be familiar, it won't be the typical version the audience hears. Instead, he tends to perform the songs alone at the piano as he initially intended them to be played — before musicians and producers rearranged them. Take for example, "Galveston," a song about a disenfranchised Vietnam Vet. Webb wrote the song to be slow, aching and painful. Campbell scored a huge hit by speeding up the song. Suffice it to say, the show will be memorable. 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$64.50 via mim.org. Glenn BurnSilver