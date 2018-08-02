Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on Touring, Albums, and Going Hollywood

Ready for a dose of LSD? Your high will be delivered sonically, as Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real — who are filling in for Lucinda Williams — join Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam for The LSD Tour.

When Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real were asked to jump on the bill for this heady night of country and roots-oriented rock, saying yes, for Nelson, was a no-brainer. “I have met them and a big fan of both; I know it’s going to be fun.”

It’s not the first time legends have requested the band’s presence. In 2015, Neil Young tapped them to back him up in the studio and on the road. That was 2015, around seven years after their formation in California. Nelson kicked his college career to the curb in order to make the band a full-time pursuit.