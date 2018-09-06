 


Say farewell to LVL UP when they swing through town on their final tour.EXPAND
Say farewell to LVL UP when they swing through town on their final tour.
Shawn Brackbill

LVL UP Beat the Game of Indie Rock, Embark on Final Tour

Douglas Markowitz | September 6, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

“I can’t stop the dance / Baby, this is my last chance.” Sure, this quote from U2’s “Two Hearts Beat as One” doesn’t have anything to do with LVL UP...OR DOES IT? It might, in fact, because coming up soon is your last chance to see this venerable New York indie band. They’ve called it quits, you see. The breakup was mutual and amicable, however, and to show the nation that no really, they’re cool with each other, they’ve set off on a farewell tour.

LVL UP was formed at State University of New York at Purchase way back in 2011 (feel old?) and released a bunch of records in their particularly chill, lo-fi rock style, which is a bit reminiscent of ’90s bands such as Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo. They eventually made it to Sub Pop in 2016 for their LP Return to Love. They announced their breakup with a final song, “Orchard,” which at a length of 3:38 is one of their longer tracks. There may be some tears at this show. So long, dudes!

LVL UP: Final Tour. With PLLUSH and Twin Ponies. 7 p.m. Monday, September 10, at The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road; 602-296-7013; therebellounge.com. Tickets are $10 to $12 via Ticketfly.

