Mammoth Ensemble Brings Cowboy Bebop's Anime Space-Jazz to Phoenix

Jazz and animation have been a pair for over a century. You can hear the influence of the music on animation in the medium’s early years: the ways the Fleischer brothers would punctuate their Betty Boop and Koko the Clown shorts with jazz and blues numbers, or how pioneering animation directors like Bob Clampett would base entire cartoons around their experiences hanging out with jazz musicians. There’s something about the freewheeling, loose-limbed energy of jazz that makes it a natural complement to animation.

If the two mediums were to ever get together and have a baby, the soundtrack to Cowboy Bebop would be that perfect golden child.

Originally aired in 1998, Cowboy Bebop was a sci-fi anime about a band of bounty hunters trying to get by in a run-down future. It’s only 26 episodes long (which, by anime standards, is a short run), but manages to pack a dizzying amount of stylistic shifts and plot into those half-hour blocks. It combines the laid-back, hangout vibe that director Howard Hawks cultivated in films like Rio Bravo with the harsher, ice-cold professionalism that French director Jean-Pierre Melville made his calling card in heist films like Le Cercle Rouge. Cowboy Bebop is a noir, a Western, and a William Gibson-esque cyberpunk thriller all rolled into one.