Meek Mill and Future's Legendary Nights Co-Headlining Tour Is Coming to Phoenix

There are no two narratives in hip-hop more diametrically opposed than those of Meek Mill and Future. The former is a Philadelphia rapper whose Kafkaesque journey through the American prison system has opened his eyes to a better way, advocating for change wherever he can. The latter, an overwhelming force in Atlanta rap whose adoption of Auto-Tune shifted the ground in hip-hop, cannot stop rapping about how he's trapped in a cycle of vice, a vortex of drugs and loose women that would destroy lesser men.

So it makes perfect sense that the two are touring together. Meek Mill and Future have just announced their Legendary Nights tour, coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Thursday, October 3. They're also bringing along a star-studded group of openers. Compton, California standby YG will perform alongside frequent collaborator Mustard (fka DJ Mustard), while up-and-coming Houston talent Megan Thee Stallion, the first female rapper to sign to the 300 Entertainment label (what took so long?), will also join the tour.

Both rappers are coming off successful records. Meek Mill's Championships, his first album since being released from prison, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and generated the hit single "Going Bad" featuring one-time rival Drake. Meanwhile, Future put out two releases this year, the well-received full-length Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD in January and the melodramatic EP Save Me earlier this month.

Meek Mill's last gig in Phoenix was in February at Comerica Theatre, while Future last stopped in Arizona in 2017. Tickets for the October show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, June 21, via Live Nation. Check out all the tour dates below.

Meek Mill and Future: Legendary Nights Tour

August 28 — St. Louis MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 30 — Indianapolis IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 31 — Chicago IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 1 — Detroit MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 3 — Cincinnati OH — Riverbend Music Center

September 4 — Cleveland OH — Blossom Music Center

September 6 — Pittsburgh PA — KeyBank Pavilion

September 8 — Boston MA — Xfinity Center

September 10 — Hartford CT — Xfinity Theatre

September 11 — Wantagh NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 13 — Philadelphia PA — BB&T Pavilion

September 14 — Saratoga Springs NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 — Buffalo NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 17 — Washington DC — Jiffy Lube Live

September 19 — Raleigh NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20 — Virginia Beach VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 22 — Atlanta GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 23 — Tampa FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 24 — West Palm Beach FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 27 — Austin TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

September 29 — Houston TX — The Xynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 1 — Albuquerque NM — Isleta Amphitheater

October 3 — Phoenix AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 5 — Las Vegas NV — Mandalay Bay Events Center

