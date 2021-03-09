Get a Free Lesson Next Week at These Metro Phoenix Music Schools

- Local
Several music schools around metro Phoenix are offering free music classes through Teach Music Week, a program launched by a Pennsylvania-based group called Keep Music Alive.
“We wanted to help create more awareness of music in people’s lives,” says Joann Pierdomenico, the group’s executive director.
The nonprofit has designated March 15 to 21, 2021 as this year’s Free Music Week. Music schools and other venues offering free classes that week can sign up on the organization's website through Sunday, March 14. There’s no cost to join the program.
Currently the program is offered in 50 states and several countries. “We have several groups participating in the metro Phoenix area, but we’d love to have even more,” says Pierdomenico. Some Phoenix venues focus on young children; others have classes for older students and adults.
Here’s a list of participating venues to date. Odds are, your options will expand as more music schools and venues sign up. You can check with individual businesses for free class details, or visit the Keep Music Alive website to learn more.
• Music Together in Phoenix
602-363-8202
musictogetherinphx.com
• East Valley Yamaha Music School
480-926-4441
evyms.com
• Music & Arts Chandler
480-899-9217
stores.musicarts.com/chandler
• Music & Arts East Mesa
480-984-4200
stores.musicarts.com/east-mesa
• Music & Arts Gilbert
480-898-1499
stores.musicarts.com/gilbert
• Music & Arts Glendale
602-504-0205
stores.musicarts.com/glendale
• Music & Arts Scottsdale
480-767-8970
stores.musicarts.com/scottsdale
• North Phoenix Yamaha Music School
480-926-4441
evyms.com
• San Marcos Music Academy
480-292-7955
sanmarcosmusicacademy.com
Music Together in Phoenix has participated in Teach Music Week for several years, according to center director Kathy Rowe. Sometimes they do a free group music class in a park, but this year they opted for two free classes via Zoom.
Rowe says she loves helping people experience the joy of music, whatever form that takes. “Music is so important for young children; it’s a way for them to know the world and be creative,” she explains. “It’s important for adults too, because music is all about connecting.”
