Interpol Use Their Instincts on New Album Marauder

"Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us in this life or death matter.”

With this fateful sentence, at a Mexico City press conference, New York City indie rock veterans Interpol introduced the world to their new album, Marauder. The moderator continued reading from his prepared remarks. “It might sound like a lot … but think for a second ... in this very moment in the century we are living, art gives us a chance to survive by talking to each other.”

“Urgency and communication are the driving force,” says guitarist Daniel Kessler, in conversation with Phoenix New Times, “both on the album and with the band …. It wasn’t something we strived for, but once we had the body of work, you could see it was there.”