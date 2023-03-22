The Original Misfits Are Coming to Phoenix This Summer

Fiends of Phoenix, prepare yourself: The Misfits will walk among us a few months from now.
The influential horror punk band are set to tour this summer with their original vocalist Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, and announced a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15. Legendary ‘80s punkers Fear and gothic rock/horror punk act AFI will open the 7:30 p.m. concert.
The gig will be the first time this version of the band, which is being marketed as the “Original Misfits” and also includes longtime guitarist Doyle von Frankenstein, have played Arizona. It's one of only three concerts taking place on the tour, which will also visit Tampa, Florida, on June 24 and Newark, New Jersey, on July 8.
As longtime Misfits fans (a.k.a. “Fiends”) already know, Danzig and Only were founding members of the band back in 1977. The vocalist parted ways with the Misfits six years later, forming experimental metal act Samhain and later embarking on a solo career.
Danzig and the Misfits linked back up in 2016 and have staged a series of reunion shows and performances over the past seven years.
Tickets for the Misfits’ concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will be available through Live Nation. Presales start on Wednesday, March 22 — registration is required — and the general public can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m.