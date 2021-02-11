Arizona Music Abounds at This Year's Virtual Indie Film Fest in Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

The lineup for this year’s Indie Film Fest features 10 music videos exploring themes from artistic freedom to racial injustice. Several of the videos star Arizona musicians, from The Stakes to Las Chollas Peligrosas.

Indie Film Fest is of course going virtual this year; the lineup includes feature films, short films, discussions, workshops, and of course the music video selections.

The festival runs from Thursday, February 11, to Saturday, February 13. Festival tickets are $10 and part of the proceeds benefit Made In Her Image, a nonprofit organization devoted to giving girls and women opportunities to learn about and break into the entertainment industry.

‘Blac Man’ The Color 8

The Arizona-based musicians who comprise The Color 8 explore the frustrations felt by their generation in the face of historical and contemporary racism. The music video, which includes imagery from a traffic stop to a statue being toppled, was directed by Chuck Sterling, who studied film and media production at ASU.

‘Body Terror Song’ AJJ

The animated video featuring AJJ's folk-punk music uses morphing characters and shifting imagery to convey a myriad of maladies marked by angst, isolation, and self-doubt. The music video for the band, which was formed in Phoenix in 2004, was directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Jed Rosenberg, who says he takes a DIY approach to his craft.

EXPAND Still shot from the "Fucking Down" music video by Fatal Tiger. Courtesy of Indie Film Fest

‘Fucking Down’ Fatal Tiger

Set in a dystopian future, this music video explores issues of control and self-acceptance, using women of various ages to convey a spectrum of human emotions. It’s directed by Spain-based creative Amanda Lago, whose works spans film, fashion, and music.

‘Native Drunk’ An Illustrated Mess

Featuring the Arizona-based hip-hop duo An Illustrated Mess, this narrative piece considers alcoholism, which the artists conceive as a slow suicide. The music video was directed by Diedra Peaches, a Diné filmmaker and storyteller who was born and raised in Flagstaff.

‘Playing with the Devil’ Midnight Cassette



Five members of a pop band get transported on a surreal journey in this video that addresses the ways fame and money can tear away at authenticity and integrity while making one’s art. The piece was directed by Midnight Cassette singer Amy Winterbotham and French creative Peter the Moon.

‘Requiem’ The Stakes



Featuring an Arizona-based hip-hop band that reflects eclectic inspirations and experiences, this music video explores police brutality and racial injustice. It’s directed by Mikey Campbell, an Arizona-based filmmaker.

Las Chollas Peligrosas has a music video called "Saguaro." Nader Abushhab/NBMA Photography

‘Saguaro’ Las Chollas Peligrosas

This is the first single from the debut album by Arizona-based Las Chollas Peligrosas, whose work reflects their roots in the desert Southwest. The all-female quintet performs Latin fusion music designed to share powerful stories that elevate community voices. The music video was directed by Max Anderson.

‘Steve’ Sydney Sprague

Another piece featuring Arizona-based talent, this music video imagines a musician who decides to direct her own musical journey after enduring the misguided input of others. It’s directed by Dick Dorado.

‘Things Are Weird’ River Rios and Killa Maus

Featuring music by Arizona-based River Rios and Killa Maus, this piece explores pandemic life through diverse masks ranging from medical to costume styles. It’s directed by Arizona-based filmmaker Esteban Obregon and musician The Kaleidescope Kid.

EXPAND Checking out a scene from the music video "Tippy Tippy Top." Lathenia Janae

‘Tippy Tippy Top’ Jai’Dynn and Pai'Tynn

Two sisters start a lemonade stand, where they sing surrounded by friends about their goals, plans, sister love, and willpower as money falls from the sky. The music video, which is drenched in bright yellow imagery, was directed by Lathenia Janae, an Arizona-based filmmaker whose work explores the African diaspora.