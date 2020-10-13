The Nash Goes Outdoors and Other Socially Distant Concert Series In Metro Phoenix

We’ve all been itching to get out and hear live music again. Here’s a look at three places you can enjoy music while taking COVID-19 precautions.

Be sure and check mask requirements before you go. And don’t delay if you’re eager to get tickets, because other concert series are already selling out.

Looks like a great outdoor setting for live music. Chandler Center for the Arts

CCA Under the Stars Chandler Center for the Arts

Maybe you’ve been looking for an excuse to safely explore other parts of the Valley. If you’ve never checked out cultural offerings in Chandler, you can get started by attending one of their CCA Concerts Under the Stars.

They’re doing several live concerts on the Chandler Center for the Arts terrace, which include Joe Bourne: Upbeat and Sweet (October 24), Pete Pancrazi Quartet: Swinging American Songbook (November 14), Notes from Neptune (November 21).

Tickets are $20, and include after-hours admission to The Gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts. Wine, beer, and soda will be available for purchase. The venue is also working on a lineup of outdoor concerts at Chandler Museum.

Enjoy some live music at Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Lynn Trimble

Jazz Under the Stars Arizona Jewish Historical Society

If you’ve been missing live shows at The Nash in Roosevelt Row, you’ll be happy to know that they’re doing a series of outdoor concerts set in the lovely outdoor garden for the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. The venue has more than 5,000 square feet and seating that allows for at least eight feet between parties.

Upcoming concerts include Beth Lederman Con Alma featuring Sandra Bassett and Steven Powell (October 17), Dave Henning Quartet with Eric Bart (October 24), Francine Reed (November 1), and a Brett Reed MJQ Show honoring the John Lewis Centennial (November 7).

Masks are required. There are ticketing options for live and streaming versions of each performance. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase.

The MIM Music Theater is presenting concerts by Arizona-based musicians. Musical Instrument Museum

I Am AZ Music Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum recently reopened after taking a pandemic pause, which means music lovers can once again hear concerts inside the MIM’s Music Theater.

Upcoming concerts in the I Am AZ Music series spotlighting Arizona musicians include Hans Olson (October 23), 76th Street (October 29), and Extreme Acoustic Guitar featuring Mike Breen, Bill Dutcher, and Pete Pancrazi (November 19).

Patrons will be seated 6 feet apart, and masks are required. Ticket prices vary.