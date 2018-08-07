New Jersey's Long Neck Turn Grief Into Songwriting Gold

"And I just fucking lost it” isn’t a phrase that has a triumphant ring, but Lily Mastrodimos fills those syllables with proud defiance when she chants them on “Milky Way.” The penultimate song on Long Neck’s 2018 album Will This Do?, it’s a fuzzy guitar workout that would sound right at home on an Archers of Loaf or Dinosaur Jr. album. But it’s hard to imagine either Eric Bachmann or J. Mascis being able to sound as empathetic and empowered as Mastrodimos does when she spits those words out over and over again. She sounds as fervent as an exorcist commanding a demon to hit the bricks.

That spirit permeates Will This Do? Mastrodimos confessed in interviews that the album was written and recorded during one of the worst periods of her life: trapped in an awful job while watching her family come apart at the seams as three of her grandparents died in rapid succession. The LP’s title touches on that profound feeling of grief, as Mastrodimos sings on “Matriarch”: “You asked me why I didn’t write a ballad yet / will this do?”

That’s not to say that Will This Do? is a bleak affair. While the lyrics often touch on regret and loss, Mastrodimos and her Long Neck bandmates (John Ambrosio, June Amelia Rose, and Kevin Kim) infuse the songs with poppy melodies and a surging, anthemic energy. Even the ballads on this album have a feeling of momentum on them. Like Springsteen’s best work, these are sad songs you can sing full-throated while barreling down the road. Maybe it’s something in the water; just like the Boss, Long Neck hail from New Jersey.