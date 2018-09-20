ASU Wants to Turn Sun Devil Stadium Into Your New Favorite Music Venue

When you were in college, did you look over at the school's football stadium, which thousands of students, alumni, and fans packed into on Saturdays in fall, and wonder what goes on the rest of the year?

For a lot of schools around the country, the answer to that question is "nothing." Stadiums sit empty year-round, only being used for a few games and the occasional campus tour for prospective students. It's a situation that Arizona State University wants to avoid.

"It's not a sustainable model," says Victor Hamburger, general manager of the ASU 365 Community Union. “Everyone in the world has been okay with these colossuses of sports sitting empty 95 percent of the time, and we’re not at ASU, and so we want to do different things.”