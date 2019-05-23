 


    Herban Planet
Do you have what it takes to be Phoenix's next music writing star?
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix New Times Is Looking for Freelance Music Writers

Douglas Markowitz | May 23, 2019 | 7:00am
Phoenix New Times wants you (yes, you!) to write for us.

We are looking for new freelance writers to help us cover music here in the Valley and beyond. From mega-tours to underground parties, we want to be the most comprehensive musical voice for the Phoenix area, and you can help us.

If you can balance knowledge of who’s on the charts with who’s coming up in the local scene, and if you can write well, write clean, and turn in your stories on deadline, you might have what it takes.

Writers interested in hip-hop, dance music, and metal, as well as music not in English, are encouraged to apply. POC, female, LGBTQ+, and disabled candidates are especially welcome, as are young writers (‘90s kids, where y’all at?). Ability to speak more than one language is helpful, but not required.

To be considered, you will need:
• A resume
• Three writing samples (published work preferred) as either email attachments or links to stories online
• Two pitches of stories you'd like to write for New Times

Please be aware that applications missing any of the above items will not be read.

Please send the above to Culture Editor Doug Markowitz at douglas.markowitz@newtimes.com. Good luck!

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

