No, 6ix9ine Is Not Performing at the Arizona Mills Food Court Over Labor Day Weekend

Sorry, 6ix9ine fans.
The "Gummo" rapper and convicted sex offender will not be performing in Tempe this weekend, despite a fake ad posted on various social media sites claiming that he will be holding a free concert with a "special invited guest" at the Arizona Mills food court on Saturday. The ad contains logos for Arizona Mills, T-Mobile, and 101.1 Beat.
Getting to Arizona on Saturday would be quite a feat for 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to perform that day at Philadelphia's Made in America festival.
Here's Tempe Police:
***IMPORTANT NOTICE - HOAX***— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) August 31, 2018
Tempe Police Department working with #ArizonaMills Mall verified that the dissemination of this flyer was a HOAX. This is NOT A SCHEDULED EVENT. Please do not show up to AZ Mills Mall specifically for this event as it is a HOAX. Thank You! pic.twitter.com/5jAedVMEON
The origins of this fake ad are unclear to Phoenix New Times.
"It is a hoax. We know nothing about the concert," said Munira Smith, a spokesperson for Arizona Mills.
"We were trying to figure out where it's coming from," said Danielle Vasquez, the receptionist for 101.1 The Beat.
We've reached out to Tempe Police and some people who posted the hoax for more information. We'll let you know when we hear back.
6ix9ine, who also goes by Tekashi 69, is one of the more controversial members of the so-called "SoundCloud Rap" scene. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child in 2016. Since gaining fame in late 2017, he's had trouble with the law, recently landing in jail on an assault charge. Despite this, he continues to gain support from industry heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with him on the song "FEFE."
