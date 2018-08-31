No, 6ix9ine Is Not Performing at the Arizona Mills Food Court Over Labor Day Weekend

Sorry, 6ix9ine fans.

The "Gummo" rapper and convicted sex offender will not be performing in Tempe this weekend, despite a fake ad posted on various social media sites claiming that he will be holding a free concert with a "special invited guest" at the Arizona Mills food court on Saturday. The ad contains logos for Arizona Mills, T-Mobile, and 101.1 Beat.

Getting to Arizona on Saturday would be quite a feat for 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to perform that day at Philadelphia's Made in America festival.