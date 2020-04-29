 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Rebel Lounge gave fans the chance to put a message on its marquee.
The Rebel Lounge gave fans the chance to put a message on its marquee.
The Rebel Lounge

Our Favorite Marquee Messages From The Rebel Lounge's Fundraiser (So Far)

Jason Keil | April 29, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

The Rebel Lounge may be closed for now, but its marquee is putting on a show.

As we reported several weeks ago, the venue, located at 2303 East Indian School Road, offered generous incentives for those contributing to a campaign to support its hard-working staff, including a one-of-a-kind T-shirt and a chance to put a personalized message on the sign outside.

"I didn't expect it to go nearly as well as it has," says owner Stephen Chilton.

While fundraising has exceeded Chilton's expectations, experts don't know when venues will reopen, leaving employees unsure as to when they will head back to work. There is still time to contribute if your budget allows it.

Until Chilton can put some bands on its marquee, we collected some of our favorite messages from generous fans so far. Be sure to check out The Rebel Lounge's Facebook and Instagram page for more pictures.

'Roses Are Red, Your Face Mask is Blue...'

Don't forget a face mask on the first date.
Don't forget a face mask on the first date.
The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

Don't Forget to Call Your Mom!

Make good choices!EXPAND
Make good choices!
The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

The Maine Keep It Real

The Maine is bringing the feels.EXPAND
The Maine is bringing the feels.
The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

About That Prank ...

Apology accepted, we think!
Apology accepted, we think!
The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

How Was H.P. Lovecraft Able to Contribute?

"In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming."
"In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming."
The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

And Finally...

This wasn't part of the campaign, but here is an important message by Frank Turner..

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

