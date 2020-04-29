Our Favorite Marquee Messages From The Rebel Lounge's Fundraiser (So Far)

The Rebel Lounge gave fans the chance to put a message on its marquee.

The Rebel Lounge may be closed for now, but its marquee is putting on a show.

As we reported several weeks ago, the venue, located at 2303 East Indian School Road, offered generous incentives for those contributing to a campaign to support its hard-working staff, including a one-of-a-kind T-shirt and a chance to put a personalized message on the sign outside.

"I didn't expect it to go nearly as well as it has," says owner Stephen Chilton.

While fundraising has exceeded Chilton's expectations, experts don't know when venues will reopen, leaving employees unsure as to when they will head back to work. There is still time to contribute if your budget allows it.

Until Chilton can put some bands on its marquee, we collected some of our favorite messages from generous fans so far. Be sure to check out The Rebel Lounge's Facebook and Instagram page for more pictures.

'Roses Are Red, Your Face Mask is Blue...'

Don't forget a face mask on the first date. The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

Don't Forget to Call Your Mom!

The Maine Keep It Real

EXPAND The Maine is bringing the feels. The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

About That Prank ...

Apology accepted, we think! The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

How Was H.P. Lovecraft Able to Contribute?

"In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming." The Rebel Lounge/Facebook

And Finally...

This wasn't part of the campaign, but here is an important message by Frank Turner..