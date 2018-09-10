 


Paul McCartney Is Coming to Phoenix in Summer 2019

Dillon Rosenblatt | September 10, 2018 | 12:06pm
Paul McCartney, fresh off the release of his album, Egypt Station, on September 7, just announced three extra stops on his #FreshenUpTour, including Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

To help announce his latest record, his 18th as a solo artist, McCartney performed a surprise show at Grand Central Station in New York City, which streamed live on YouTube (You can watch here). Fans of McCartney will enjoy all 90-plus minutes of the show, where he played everything from The Beatles hits “Love Me Do” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” to Kanye West and Rihanna collab “FourFiveSeconds” and the 2012 tune he wrote for current wife Nancy, “My Valentine." He also played new singles off Egypt Station “Come On To Me” and “Fuh You.”

McCartney’s newest tour will begin on September 17 in Quebec City and includes stops in his hometown of Liverpool, England, and two shows at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Check out all the tour dates below.

Paul McCartney — #FreshenUpTour

September 17 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
September 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
September 28 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
September 30 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
October 5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
October 12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
October 31 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Dome
November 1 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Dome
November 8 – Nagoya, JP – Nagoya Dome
November 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
December 3 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
December 5 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
December 6 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
December 12 – Liverpool, UK – Echo Arena
December 14 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
December 16 – London, UK – O2 Arena
May 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
May 27 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
May 30 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
June 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
June 3 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 6 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center
June 11 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
June 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Paul McCartney. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale Monday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times. Originally from New Jersey, he is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

