Paul McCartney Is Coming to Phoenix in Summer 2019

Paul McCartney, fresh off the release of his album, Egypt Station, on September 7, just announced three extra stops on his #FreshenUpTour, including Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

To help announce his latest record, his 18th as a solo artist, McCartney performed a surprise show at Grand Central Station in New York City, which streamed live on YouTube (You can watch here). Fans of McCartney will enjoy all 90-plus minutes of the show, where he played everything from The Beatles hits “Love Me Do” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” to Kanye West and Rihanna collab “FourFiveSeconds” and the 2012 tune he wrote for current wife Nancy, “My Valentine." He also played new singles off Egypt Station “Come On To Me” and “Fuh You.”

McCartney’s newest tour will begin on September 17 in Quebec City and includes stops in his hometown of Liverpool, England, and two shows at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Check out all the tour dates below.