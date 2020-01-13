Pearl Jam Are Coming to the Valley This Spring

Pearl Jam will be coming to the Valley this spring to promote their upcoming album Gigaton. You can catch the '90s rock band at Gila River Arena on April 11 as part of a 16 date tour.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

If you want to catch the "Jeremy" rockers in action, tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24. You have to be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires a simple registration. Only fans that have been verified and invited to the presale will receive an access code that will allow them to shop for tickets. Registration begins today and will end on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The verified fan presale begins on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

If you'd like details on the tour, tickets, or the new album, visit Pearl Jam's website.