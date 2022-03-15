Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Pearl Jam Is Coming to Phoenix in May — And More Recent Concert Announcements

March 15, 2022 9:26AM

Pearl Jam Is Coming to Phoenix in May — And More Recent Concert Announcements
Danny Clinch


It can be hard to keep up with all of the announcements about concerts coming to the Valley of the Sun — it seems like each new day brings new info about additions to the calendar.

Pearl Jam

Monday, May 9
Gila River Arena in Glendale

It's a familiar story by now: Pearl Jam were scheduled to come to town in April 2020, but then the pandemic happened. But the wait is nearly over, and Eddie Vedder and co. will be at Glendale's Gila River Arena later this spring to promote the band's most recent album, 2020's Gigaton. All tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 show date will be honored for the new date, but if you don't have tickets yet, you can either buy them now (if you're a current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club member), or buy them Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. To buy public tickets, you must be signed up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Registration closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. To sign up, visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.

Wisin y Yandel

Friday, November 11
Arizona Federal Theatre

It's the end of an era. Since the late 1990s, Juan Luis Morera Luna (known as Wisin) and Llandel Veguilla Malavé (a.ka. Yandel) have performed their unique brand of reggaeton together, racking up numerous multiplatinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and a Grammy and two Latin Grammys in the process. Now, they're embarking on La Última Misión, their 26-city farewell tour that will stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Friday, November 11. It's in support of their new La Última Misión album. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, March 18, for the 8 p.m. show. Visit livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg

Alan Jackson

Friday, September 30
Gila River Arena in Glendale

And speaking of the ends of eras, Alan Jackson is embarking on a farewell tour of his own. The country music superstar was supposed to visit the Valley in 2020, but the show got pushed back for obvious reasons. Then, in September 2021, Jackson announced that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a condition that causes nerve damage and affects his ability to perform. So when he visits Gila River Arena in Glendale on Friday, September 30, it'll be part of his Last Call — One More for the Road tour. You can expect hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and a whole lot of nostalgia. Tickets for the 2020 concert will be honored, but if you're looking to pick up tickets for the first time, they'll go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, March 18. Visit livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg
The Hu - ENKHBAT NYAMKHISHIG
The Hu
Enkhbat Nyamkhishig

The Hu

Thursday, April 21
The Van Buren
The members of The Hu are badasses. That much is clear. Combining traditionally Mongolian sounds — throat singing and the two-stringed morin khuur horsehead fiddle — with the bass, beats, and production techniques of modern rock, the four-piece band from Ulaanbaatar has a distinctive beefy sound that lends itself to energetic fist-pumping. The Hu were recently featured on Metallica’s special 30th anniversary Black Album reissue covers project, for which they covered the legendary band’s “Through the Never.” They're making an appearance at both weekends of Coachella this year, but in between, they'll tear up the stage at The Van Buren, 400 West Washington Street, as part of their Black Thunder Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, and tickets are $30 to $129. Visit thevanburenphx.com for more info. Brendan Driscoll

PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit

Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2
Phoenix Raceway in Avondale

Back in 2015, Phoenix Lights debuted as a UFO-themed EDM festival. It took a break due to the pandemic, but now it's back as a reimagined concept. Presented by Relentless Beats, PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit will feature sets by GRiZ, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Zomboy, Rusko, Flosstradamus, Champagne Drip, Jantsen, Smoakland, Leotrix, Proper., and SAAS. Tickets are on sale now: General admission passes start $65; GA+, which includes express entry and private restrooms, starts at $99; and VIP passes, which includes express entrance, a commemorative lanyard, access to a VIP deck with a premium view, premium bar, and VIP lounge are on sale now starting at $159 .Visit phxlightsfest.com. Jennifer Goldberg
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.10.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation