Pearl Jam Is Coming to Phoenix in May — And More Recent Concert Announcements

Pearl Jam Monday, May 9

Gila River Arena in Glendale

All tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 show date will be honored for the new date, but if you don't have tickets yet, you can either buy them now (if you're a

Wisin y Yandel Friday, November 11

Arizona Federal Theatre



Alan Jackson Friday, September 30

Gila River Arena in Glendale



The Hu Enkhbat Nyamkhishig

The Hu Thursday, April 21

The Van Buren The members of The Hu are badasses. That much is clear. Combining traditionally Mongolian sounds — throat singing and the two-stringed morin khuur horsehead fiddle — with the bass, beats, and production techniques of modern rock, the four-piece band from Ulaanbaatar has a distinctive beefy sound that lends itself to energetic fist-pumping. The Hu were recently featured on Metallica’s special 30th anniversary Black Album reissue covers project, for which they covered the legendary band’s “Through the Never.” They're making an appearance at both weekends of Coachella this year, but in between, they'll tear up the stage at The Van Buren, 400 West Washington Street, as part of their Black Thunder Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, and tickets are $30 to $129. Visit thevanburenphx.com for more info. Brendan Driscoll

PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2

Phoenix Raceway in Avondale