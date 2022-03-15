Pearl Jam Is Coming to Phoenix in May — And More Recent Concert Announcements

It can be hard to keep up with all of the announcements about concerts coming to the Valley of the Sun — it seems like each new day brings new info about additions to the calendar.
Pearl JamMonday, May 9
Gila River Arena in Glendale
It's a familiar story by now: Pearl Jam were scheduled to come to town in April 2020, but then the pandemic happened. But the wait is nearly over, and Eddie Vedder and co. will be at Glendale's Gila River Arena later this spring to promote the band's most recent album, 2020's Gigaton. All tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 show date will be honored for the new date, but if you don't have tickets yet, you can either buy them now (if you're a current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club member), or buy them Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. To buy public tickets, you must be signed up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Registration closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. To sign up, visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.
Wisin y YandelFriday, November 11
Arizona Federal Theatre
It's the end of an era. Since the late 1990s, Juan Luis Morera Luna (known as Wisin) and Llandel Veguilla Malavé (a.ka. Yandel) have performed their unique brand of reggaeton together, racking up numerous multiplatinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and a Grammy and two Latin Grammys in the process. Now, they're embarking on La Última Misión, their 26-city farewell tour that will stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Friday, November 11. It's in support of their new La Última Misión album. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, March 18, for the 8 p.m. show. Visit livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg
Alan JacksonFriday, September 30
Gila River Arena in Glendale
And speaking of the ends of eras, Alan Jackson is embarking on a farewell tour of his own. The country music superstar was supposed to visit the Valley in 2020, but the show got pushed back for obvious reasons. Then, in September 2021, Jackson announced that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a condition that causes nerve damage and affects his ability to perform. So when he visits Gila River Arena in Glendale on Friday, September 30, it'll be part of his Last Call — One More for the Road tour. You can expect hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and a whole lot of nostalgia. Tickets for the 2020 concert will be honored, but if you're looking to pick up tickets for the first time, they'll go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, March 18. Visit livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg
The HuThursday, April 21
The Van BurenThe members of The Hu are badasses. That much is clear. Combining traditionally Mongolian sounds — throat singing and the two-stringed morin khuur horsehead fiddle — with the bass, beats, and production techniques of modern rock, the four-piece band from Ulaanbaatar has a distinctive beefy sound that lends itself to energetic fist-pumping. The Hu were recently featured on Metallica’s special 30th anniversary Black Album reissue covers project, for which they covered the legendary band’s “Through the Never.” They're making an appearance at both weekends of Coachella this year, but in between, they'll tear up the stage at The Van Buren, 400 West Washington Street, as part of their Black Thunder Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, and tickets are $30 to $129. Visit thevanburenphx.com for more info. Brendan Driscoll
PHXLIGHTS: Altered OrbitFriday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2
Phoenix Raceway in Avondale
Back in 2015, Phoenix Lights debuted as a UFO-themed EDM festival. It took a break due to the pandemic, but now it's back as a reimagined concept. Presented by Relentless Beats, PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit will feature sets by GRiZ, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Zomboy, Rusko, Flosstradamus, Champagne Drip, Jantsen, Smoakland, Leotrix, Proper., and SAAS. Tickets are on sale now: General admission passes start $65; GA+, which includes express entry and private restrooms, starts at $99; and VIP passes, which includes express entrance, a commemorative lanyard, access to a VIP deck with a premium view, premium bar, and VIP lounge are on sale now starting at $159 .Visit phxlightsfest.com. Jennifer Goldberg