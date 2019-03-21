 


Phil Collins is back.
Stian Roenning / Miami New Times

Phil Collins Announces Still Not Dead Tour Stopping in Phoenix

Douglas Markowitz | March 21, 2019 | 9:58am
Can you feel it coming in the air tonight? Have you been waiting for this moment all your life? Do you get the reference? Yes? Good, let's move on.

Phil Collins, arguably the biggest male pop musician of the '80s, celebrated songwriter, and former singer for Genesis, is going on tour this fall and making a stop in Phoenix. He'll be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, October 15.

Beginning his career playing drums in the prog rock band Genesis, Collins took creative control over the outfit following the departure of singer Peter Gabriel. Both men found success in pop, but Collins managed to score at least seven No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 by himself — including "Sussudio," "Another Day in Paradise," and the Philip Bailey collab "Easy Lover" — as well as one with the band, "Invisible Touch." Two of his '80s solo albums, No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. His song "In the Air Tonight" featured prominently in the debut episode of Miami Vice, and, much later, in the first Hangover movie. Basically, if you were alive during the Reagan administration, this guy was everywhere, and if you were around for Bush Sr., he was inescapable.

Since his career peak, Collins has mostly laid low, occasionally doing work for films such as Disney's Tarzan — millennials and members of Gen Z may recall his "You'll Be In My Heart" from that movie. He also sometimes goes back out on sardonically named revival tours, such as this upcoming one, titled Phil Collins: Still Not Dead Yet, Live!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Will Collins be dead by the time he gets to Phoenix? Only one way to find out.

Phil Collins: Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Tuesday, October 15, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, via Ticketmaster.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

