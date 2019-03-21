Phil Collins Announces Still Not Dead Tour Stopping in Phoenix

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight? Have you been waiting for this moment all your life? Do you get the reference? Yes? Good, let's move on.

Phil Collins, arguably the biggest male pop musician of the '80s, celebrated songwriter, and former singer for Genesis, is going on tour this fall and making a stop in Phoenix. He'll be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, October 15.

Beginning his career playing drums in the prog rock band Genesis, Collins took creative control over the outfit following the departure of singer Peter Gabriel. Both men found success in pop, but Collins managed to score at least seven No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 by himself — including "Sussudio," "Another Day in Paradise," and the Philip Bailey collab "Easy Lover" — as well as one with the band, "Invisible Touch." Two of his '80s solo albums, No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. His song "In the Air Tonight" featured prominently in the debut episode of Miami Vice, and, much later, in the first Hangover movie. Basically, if you were alive during the Reagan administration, this guy was everywhere, and if you were around for Bush Sr., he was inescapable.