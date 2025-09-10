Dirty Drummer hosts a tribute to George Jones on his birthday

Country music star George Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas, on September 12, 1931. It was a Saturday, and the Great Depression was in full swing. For local country music fans and musicians, Jones’ day of birth is a reason to celebrate, and thanks to valley songwriter Brea Burns, the Dirty Drummer is hosting a tribute show and birthday bash for the dearly departed country legend.
“(Jones is) just my absolute favorite. He’s just awesome. His songs are super fun, and we did this a couple of years ago, but I think his birthday fell on a Tuesday, but we just had a blast. I’m hoping this one will be bigger and better. We want everyone to dress up like they’re going to the Country Music Awards and treat it like a fancy night,” says Burns, who lived near Jones as a child in Tennessee.
Jones was known for his charismatic voice and distinctive singing style, which was often imitated but never matched. The singer/guitarist is often referred to as the greatest country singer of all time, and his duets with Tammy Wynette are also legendary. Songs like “White Lightning,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” and “He Stopped Loving Her” are among the 13 number-one songs he had on the country charts between 1959 and 1983.
“His voice was so awesome. It was just…effortless. He seemed like a unique, genuine person, and you could just tell by watching videos of him or listening to him that he was just himself, and that made it really easy to connect with him as an artist,” says Burns.
Even though Jones passed away a little over 12 years ago, his influence is still felt in popular music today. Some of Arizona's best country talent comes together to celebrate what would have been Jones' 96th birthday with a rousing show filled with his greatest hits.
The Dirty Drummer hosts a birthday tribute to George Jones on Friday, September 12, 2025. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20, available here.