Dirty Drummer hosts a tribute to George Jones on his birthday

Saddle up to The Dirty Drummer to see local acts like Brea Burns and Thee Stillnites celebrate the country legend.
September 10, 2025
Image: Promotional studio portrait of American country singer and songwriter George Jones with an acoustic guitar, circa 1970.
Promotional studio portrait of American country singer and songwriter George Jones with an acoustic guitar, circa 1970. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Country music star George Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas, on September 12, 1931. It was a Saturday, and the Great Depression was in full swing. For local country music fans and musicians, Jones’ day of birth is a reason to celebrate, and thanks to valley songwriter Brea Burns, the Dirty Drummer is hosting a tribute show and birthday bash for the dearly departed country legend.

“(Jones is) just my absolute favorite. He’s just awesome. His songs are super fun, and we did this a couple of years ago, but I think his birthday fell on a Tuesday, but we just had a blast. I’m hoping this one will be bigger and better. We want everyone to dress up like they’re going to the Country Music Awards and treat it like a fancy night,” says Burns, who lived near Jones as a child in Tennessee.

Jones was known for his charismatic voice and distinctive singing style, which was often imitated but never matched. The singer/guitarist is often referred to as the greatest country singer of all time, and his duets with Tammy Wynette are also legendary. Songs like “White Lightning,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” and “He Stopped Loving Her” are among the 13 number-one songs he had on the country charts between 1959 and 1983.
George Jones performs on stage at the Country Music Festival held at Wembley Arena, London, in April 1981.
David Redfern/Redferns
Joining Burns, who will open the show with a song at 8:15 p.m. and then play a set with her band later on, are Sailor Ross, Taylor Glasheen, Super Tonkers, Woody Rambell, Griffin/Gregory, Dead Horsemen, Gabe Rozell, Taryn Cantrell, Pat James, and Thee Stillnites. The latter of which will be playing a set of songs from Jones’ early catalog on Starday Records, which released his first recordings. All of the other acts will also cover songs Jones recorded.

“His voice was so awesome. It was just…effortless. He seemed like a unique, genuine person, and you could just tell by watching videos of him or listening to him that he was just himself, and that made it really easy to connect with him as an artist,” says Burns.

Even though Jones passed away a little over 12 years ago, his influence is still felt in popular music today. Some of Arizona's best country talent comes together to celebrate what would have been Jones' 96th birthday with a rousing show filled with his greatest hits.

The Dirty Drummer hosts a birthday tribute to George Jones on Friday, September 12, 2025. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20, available here.
Tom Reardon has written for Phoenix New Times since 2013. He's been in several notable bands over the last 25 years including Hillbilly Devilspeak, North Side Kings, and the Father Figures.
