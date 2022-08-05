Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Father John Misty, Destroy Boys, 12th Planet

Read on for more details, or you can click over to the Phoenix New Times concert calendar for more live music happening from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7.
12th Planet
Saturday, August 6
Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, TempeEvery DJ who’s ever rocked dubstep in their mixes and setlists anytime in the last decade owes a debt of gratitude to John Dadzie, better known to the electronic dance music world as 12th Planet. Long before artists like Skrillex, Flux Pavilion, or Datsik first blasted the bass-heavy electronic dance music genre in nightclubs, Dadzie was playing dubstep at gigs across the U.S. An early adopter of the genre, he began playing low-end sounds back when they were a quirky and largely unknown import from the UK. And over the past two decades, he’s been a major influence on numerous EDM artists and DJs. You can thank Dadzie personally when he takes over the sound system at Sunbar in Tempe this weekend. Fellow dubstep fiends Rusko, Dark Mark, and Jonis share the bill. 9 p.m., $33 via relentlessbeats.com. Benjamin Leatherman
New Found Glory
Saturday, August 6
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeNew Found Glory are still here. While many of their contemporaries are currently embarking on reunion tours for the first time, the South Florida quartet has never taken a break. Instead, they've consistently churned out catchy and memorable hits over 10 records for more than two decades. Their most recent record, released in 2021, is December's Here. Even though we’ve watched them grow up alongside us, they’re still kids at heart who possess that endearing duality that made them succeed with sensational albums like 2002’s Sticks and Stones and their self-titled release from 2000. Their latest tour comes to the Valley this weekend, so break out your favorite New Found Glory shirt and get ready to rock. 7:30 p.m., $31 via ticketweb.com. Aran Kelly
Father John Misty
Saturday, August 6
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetJosh Tillman is as much a carpenter as he is a songwriter. The songs he writes as Father John Misty are Trojan horses: sturdy constructs forged out of jokes, barbs, and cutting commentary that conceal a phalanx of brutal sincerity inside their core. On songs like “The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apartment,” you can hear his bemused contempt for humanity rendered lovingly in novelistic detail. But then he drops a gorgeous tune like “True Affection” that ties your heartstrings in knots. The desire to connect with humanity and the urge to push them away wrestle across all his songs. FJM’s latest album, the lush Chloë and the Next 20th Century, finds Tillman adding orchestral flourishes and old-school Hollywood crooner music to his playbook. But the bitterness is still there, as is the romanticism. You can hear them both on “The Next 20th Century” when Tillman croons “recite your history of oppression, babe, while you are under me.” On the same song, he sings, “I’ll take the love songs,” acknowledging that the future is grim but there’s still sweetness here for the taking. 8 p.m., $45/$48 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Borgeous
Saturday, August 6
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleIt's something of a necessity for every DJ/producer working the global EDM circuit to have a specialty or a signature sound if they hope to ever make it in the biz. Oh yeah, having a few big hits in their quiver can also help. Borgeous has both. The American-born DJ and producer weaves together mixes of big room house, four-on-the-floor beats and electro in hit signature tracks like “Tsunami” (his 2013 collaboration with DVBBS that scorched the charts) and "Feel So Good." You’re likely to hear both during his headlining set at Talking Stick Resort’s Release After Dark pool party on Saturday. Openers will include DJs like Peachy Keen and Cafe Caderas. 5 p.m., $30 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Destroy Boys
Sunday, August 7
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueFor punks who prefer Singles Going Steady over London Calling, and yearn for a heavy dollop of sweet, sweet bubblegum and sexual/romantic confusion on top of snotty guitar rock, the last few years have been especially kind. Bands like Mannequin Pussy, Pardoner, Joyce Manor, and Alien Boy have been turning out the kind of hook-driven, emotional punk music that makes you want to kiss someone with your lips or fists. Full of bite and personality, this modern pop-punk also prominently features queer voices and women in the driver’s seat. And few bands are tearing up this lane as fast and as hard as Sacramento’s Destroy Boys. The trio makes punchy, anthemic rock that’s equal parts furious (Alexia Roditis shouts “I am not your fucking mannequin” on “Muzzle”) and hilarious (the vacillating come-ons and fuck-offs on “I Threw Glass at My Friend’s Eyes and Now I’m on Probation”). Self-describing their music as what would happen "if Blondie stumbled into a Misfits recording session," these spiritual daughters of Danzig and Debbie carry on a proud lineage of catchy choruses and no-fucks-given. With Scowl, NIIS, and Giveaway; 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule