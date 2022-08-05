Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Father John Misty, Destroy Boys, 12th Planet

and August 5, 2022 6:00AM

Father John Misty is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 6, at The Van Buren.
Father John Misty is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 6, at The Van Buren. Ward & Kweskin
Up for seeing a show this weekend? You've got many options available, including gigs by indie rock/indie folk star Father John Misty, dubstep pioneer 12th Planet, and female-fronted punk band Destroy Boys. If those don't float your particular boat, pop-punk act New Found Glory and DJ superstar Borgeous are also due in the Valley.

Read on for more details, or you can click over to the Phoenix New Times concert calendar for more live music happening from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7.
click to enlarge
Dubstep early adopter 12th Planet.
Relentless Beats

12th Planet

Saturday, August 6
Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe
Every DJ who’s ever rocked dubstep in their mixes and setlists anytime in the last decade owes a debt of gratitude to John Dadzie, better known to the electronic dance music world as 12th Planet. Long before artists like Skrillex, Flux Pavilion, or Datsik first blasted the bass-heavy electronic dance music genre in nightclubs, Dadzie was playing dubstep at gigs across the U.S. An early adopter of the genre, he began playing low-end sounds back when they were a quirky and largely unknown import from the UK. And over the past two decades, he’s been a major influence on numerous EDM artists and DJs. You can thank Dadzie personally when he takes over the sound system at Sunbar in Tempe this weekend. Fellow dubstep fiends Rusko, Dark Mark, and Jonis share the bill. 9 p.m., $33 via relentlessbeats.com. Benjamin Leatherman

New Found Glory

Saturday, August 6
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe
New Found Glory are still here. While many of their contemporaries are currently embarking on reunion tours for the first time, the South Florida quartet has never taken a break. Instead, they've consistently churned out catchy and memorable hits over 10 records for more than two decades. Their most recent record, released in 2021, is December's Here. Even though we’ve watched them grow up alongside us, they’re still kids at heart who possess that endearing duality that made them succeed with sensational albums like 2002’s Sticks and Stones and their self-titled release from 2000. Their latest tour comes to the Valley this weekend, so break out your favorite New Found Glory shirt and get ready to rock. 7:30 p.m., $31 via ticketweb.com. Aran Kelly
click to enlarge
Indie rock/indie folk artist Father John Misty.
Ward & Kweskin

Father John Misty

Saturday, August 6
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
Josh Tillman is as much a carpenter as he is a songwriter. The songs he writes as Father John Misty are Trojan horses: sturdy constructs forged out of jokes, barbs, and cutting commentary that conceal a phalanx of brutal sincerity inside their core. On songs like “The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apartment,” you can hear his bemused contempt for humanity rendered lovingly in novelistic detail. But then he drops a gorgeous tune like “True Affection” that ties your heartstrings in knots. The desire to connect with humanity and the urge to push them away wrestle across all his songs. FJM’s latest album, the lush Chloë and the Next 20th Century, finds Tillman adding orchestral flourishes and old-school Hollywood crooner music to his playbook. But the bitterness is still there, as is the romanticism. You can hear them both on “The Next 20th Century” when Tillman croons “recite your history of oppression, babe, while you are under me.” On the same song, he sings, “I’ll take the love songs,” acknowledging that the future is grim but there’s still sweetness here for the taking. 8 p.m., $45/$48 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
click to enlarge
Electronic dance music superstar Borgeous.
Relentless Beats

Borgeous

Saturday, August 6
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
It's something of a necessity for every DJ/producer working the global EDM circuit to have a specialty or a signature sound if they hope to ever make it in the biz. Oh yeah, having a few big hits in their quiver can also help. Borgeous has both. The American-born DJ and producer weaves together mixes of big room house, four-on-the-floor beats and electro in hit signature tracks like “Tsunami” (his 2013 collaboration with DVBBS that scorched the charts) and "Feel So Good." You’re likely to hear both during his headlining set at Talking Stick Resort’s Release After Dark pool party on Saturday. Openers will include DJs like Peachy Keen and Cafe Caderas. 5 p.m., $30 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The members of Destroy Boys.
Magda Wosinska

Destroy Boys

Sunday, August 7
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue
For punks who prefer Singles Going Steady over London Calling, and yearn for a heavy dollop of sweet, sweet bubblegum and sexual/romantic confusion on top of snotty guitar rock, the last few years have been especially kind. Bands like Mannequin Pussy, Pardoner, Joyce Manor, and Alien Boy have been turning out the kind of hook-driven, emotional punk music that makes you want to kiss someone with your lips or fists. Full of bite and personality, this modern pop-punk also prominently features queer voices and women in the driver’s seat. And few bands are tearing up this lane as fast and as hard as Sacramento’s Destroy Boys. The trio makes punchy, anthemic rock that’s equal parts furious (Alexia Roditis shouts “I am not your fucking mannequin” on “Muzzle”) and hilarious (the vacillating come-ons and fuck-offs on “I Threw Glass at My Friend’s Eyes and Now I’m on Probation”). Self-describing their music as what would happen "if Blondie stumbled into a Misfits recording session," these spiritual daughters of Danzig and Debbie carry on a proud lineage of catchy choruses and no-fucks-given. With Scowl, NIIS, and Giveaway; 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Ashley Naftule

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.4.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation