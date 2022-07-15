Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Poliça, Stephen Marley, Slightly Stoopid

That said, things are likely to be a little more tolerable after dark for those willing to leave the air-conditioned comfort of their homes. If you need further incentive to go out after sundown, here’s a rundown of noteworthy concerts happening in the Valley this weekend. The list includes shows by reggae legend Stephen Marley, synthpop band Poliça, jam-friendly rock acts Dispatch and O.A.R, and even a pool party featuring DJ duo DVBBS.
Keep cool, stay hydrated, and read on for more details about each gig. For even more live music around town, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert listings.
Dispatch and O.A.R.
Friday, July 15
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetJam-friendly roots-rock bands Dispatch and O.A.R. (short for “Of A Revolution”) have teamed up to co-headline a summertime tour that’s scheduled to play outdoor venues across the U.S., including the Valley’s Mesa Amphitheatre. While it’s nothing new for either band, given they both rocked large crowds during gigs at famed spots like Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, it’s the first time they’ve toured together. Both have albums to promote: Dispatch released Break Our Fall last year, while O.A.R. will drop The Arcade later this summer. Blues-rocker G. Love will open the evening. 6 p.m., $53.75 via mesaamp.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Stephen Marley
Friday, July 15
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeMany musical offspring have faltered under the pressure of trying to live up to the level of greatness once bestowed on their popular progeny. Stephen Marley has refreshingly bucked those odds, and has, in fact, become a modern-day legend of reggae music in his own right, and has done so for almost four decades. The eight-time Grammy Award winner is the son of the legendary Bob Marley and is currently on his Babylon By Bus Tour, which is inspired by one of his father’s most celebrated live albums. Stephen will perform songs from his dad’s lengthy discography and his own hits when the tour stops at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre this weekend. Reggae artist Mike Love opens. 7:30 p.m., $36-$53 via ticketweb.com. Mark C. Horn
PoliçaFriday, July 15
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueSince forming in 2011, Minneapolis-based synthpop act Poliça have drawn comparisons to the likes of Portishead, The xx, and Purity Ring, owing to the virtuoso vocal talents of lead singer Channy Leaneagh and the lush, layered electronic textures created by the band. After more than a decade of critically acclaimed albums like 2013's Shulamith and 2016's United Crushers, though, Poliça has enough heft and uniqueness to stand on their own. They're currently touring in support of the recently released Madness, the follow-up album to 2020’s When We Stay Alive. Brooklyn dream-pop trio Wilsen opens. 8 p.m., $25 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
DVBBS
Saturday, July 16
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleIf you’ve danced, fist-pumped, or headbanged at a nightclub or electronic dance music festival since 2013, you’ve likely heard DVBBS’ monster hit “Tsunami.” A collaboration between DJ/producer duo of Alexandre and Christopher van den Hoef and Borgeous, the electro-house banger was inescapable in the EDM world and topped multiple charts worldwide. Since then, the van den Hoef brothers have released such hits as "Gold Skies" (with Sander van Doorn and Martin Garrix), "La La Land" (with Shaun Frank), "Idwk" (with Blackbear). Expect to hear many of these tracks during their headlining set at Talking Stick’s Release After Dark pool party on Saturday. Local DJs Elwer and Seppi will also perform. 5 p.m., $35 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Slightly Stoopid
Saturday, July 16
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetThe members of Slightly Stoopid have been making music together for almost three decades. The band’s sound is varied. Their seven members wield an array of instruments including congas, harp, trumpet, keyboard, and saxophone. They've toured with such legends as the Dave Matthews Band, Sublime (Bradley Nowell helped bring them to the public eye), Snoop Dogg, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Ozomatli, and Pennywise. They aren't touring this summer to promote a new album (their most recent release was 2018's Everyday Life, Everyday People). Still, fans can expect to hear a mix of new songs classic tracks when the band comes through the Valley this weekend along with openers Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth. Slightly Stoopid might also have a cover or two up their sleeves, including renditions of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Soul to Squeeze” or 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” 5 p.m., $47-$150 via mesaamp.com. Lauren Wise
Happy Together Tour
Saturday, July 16
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleSynchronize your watches for the “Summer of Love" and head for Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale when this annual touring showcase of '60s throwback acts rolls into the Valley for a groovy evening of timeless tunes. This year’s lineup features such Woodstock-era bands as Flo and Eddie (a.k.a. Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan) of The Turtles, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. The air inside Talking Stick’s Salt River Grand Ballroom will be thick as rock and pop fans of, um, a certain age gather for a trip down memory lane. Stick around until the end, when the members of each band will gather onstage for a final medley of songs, including The Turtles’ signature hit (and the tour’s namesake song) “Happy Together.” 8 p.m., $30-$125 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Igor and the Red Elvises
Sunday, July 17
Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadIgor and the Red Elvises formed in 1995 when two Russians living in California — Igor Yuzov and Oleg Bernov — met at a peace march. They added more members to their musical crew, and started creating their zesty blend of surf rock that incorporates rockabilly, funk, disco, and folk. Their songs are pretty spirited, no matter which style is more at the fore. Songs like “Twist Like Uma Thurman” from their 2008 release Drinking with Jesus, embody the spirit of ’50s party rock. “We Got the Groove” from 2000’s Shake Your Pelvis is a tune that brings the vibe of ’70s acts like Con Funk Shun to mind. More than two decades and their party train is still rolling, about to make a stop in Phoenix. Be ready to shake it; they make it way too hard to shoegaze. 8 p.m., $10 at the door. Amy Young