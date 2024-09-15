Phoenix Childish Gambino concert postponed indefinitely

But after canceling a recent Houston date "due to illness," he announced on social media that he'd also be postponing the rest of his U.S. dates on his “The New World Tour." He was slated to perform on Sept. 16 at the Footprint Center.
There's no additional information available yet, but these shows will be rescheduled. For this tour, he'll be promoting the soundtrack of his upcoming movie, also his fourth album, "Bando Stone and the New World," released in July.
The show will go on for his U.K. and European dates in late October starting with Lyon on Halloween.
hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.…— donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024
Below are the canceled Childish Gambino tour dates.
Sept. 10, Austin, Moody Center *
Sept. 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center *
Sept. 13, Denver, Ball Arena *
Sept. 14, Salt Lake City, Delta Center *
Sept. 16, Phoenix, Footprint Center *
Sept. 18, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 21, San Francisco, Chase Center *
Sept. 23, Vancouver, Rogers Arena *
Sept. 24, Portland, Moda Center *
Sept. 25, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena *
Sept. 27, Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome *
Sept. 29, Edmonton, Rogers Place *
Sept. 2, St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center *
Sept. 3, Chicago, United Center *
* = w/ WILLOW
# = w/ Aamarae