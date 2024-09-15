 Phoenix Childish Gambino concert postponed indefinitely | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Childish Gambino concert postponed indefinitely

After canceling a recent Houston date "due to illness," Donald Glover will postpone U.S. “The New World Tour” dates.
September 15, 2024
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will not be performing in Phoenix this week.
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will not be performing in Phoenix this week.
Earlier this year, actor and singer Donald Glover shared that he's done with his musical role as Childish Gambino. After claiming that it's no longer fulfilling, he took to the road for one final tour with his Gambino tunes.

But after canceling a recent Houston date "due to illness," he announced on social media that he'd also be postponing the rest of his U.S. dates on his “The New World Tour." He was slated to perform on Sept. 16 at the Footprint Center.

There's no additional information available yet, but these shows will be rescheduled. For this tour, he'll be promoting the soundtrack of his upcoming movie, also his fourth album, "Bando Stone and the New World," released in July.

The show will go on for his U.K. and European dates in late October starting with Lyon on Halloween.


Below are the canceled Childish Gambino tour dates. 

Sept. 10, Austin, Moody Center *
Sept. 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center *
Sept. 13, Denver, Ball Arena *
Sept. 14, Salt Lake City, Delta Center *
Sept. 16, Phoenix, Footprint Center *
Sept. 18, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 21, San Francisco, Chase Center *
Sept. 23, Vancouver, Rogers Arena *
Sept. 24, Portland, Moda Center *
Sept. 25, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena *
Sept. 27, Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome *
Sept. 29, Edmonton, Rogers Place *
Sept. 2, St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center *
Sept. 3, Chicago, United Center *

* = w/ WILLOW
# = w/ Aamarae

