Sleater-Kinney and More Concerts Are Coming to Phoenix

We may just be entering the dog days of summer in Phoenix, but there are plenty of just-announced shows that will keep the heat going into the fall (metaphorically, we hope). From indie darlings to local heroes, check out this week's recent concert announcements below.

Sleater-Kinney

Monday, November 11

The Van Buren

Portlandia is dead — long live Sleater-Kinney. The rockin' trio of Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss re-formed officially in 2015 and released the album No Cities to Love after a lengthy hiatus that saw Brownstein's acting career pick up exponentially thanks to a certain IFC show. Now, they're back again with a new track, "Hurry on Home," and for it, they've added a fourth member of sorts — producer Annie Clark, better known as indie rock icon St. Vincent. Two godlike entities of guitar rock on the same track? Now we've seen everything. Sleater-Kinney's next tour hits The Van Buren this November, and surely there'll be an album on the way between now and then. Tickets are $32 and go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. via TicketWeb.

EXPAND Devendra Banhart Mathew Tucciarone

Devendra Banhart

Sunday, October 27

Crescent Ballroom

Devendra Banhart has has quite a journey. Raised in Venezuela, he takes his first name from a Hindu god and his middle name from Obi-Wan Kenobi. He was discovered by Michael Gira of Swans, worked on Antony and the Johnsons' I Am a Bird Now, and once opened for Gilberto Gil at the Hollywood Bowl. He even dated Natalie Portman — like, actually dated her, as opposed to certain musicians. His dreamy style of indie folk is as ever-shifting as he is charismatic, and most recently took the form of a book of poetry, Weeping Gang Bliss Void Yab-Yum, earlier this year. His last album was Ape in Pink Marble back in 2016. Tickets for his show at Crescent Ballroom on Sunday, October 27, are $30 to $33 via Ticketfly.

On her sophomore album, Lucy Dacus explores her personal history with powerful songwriting. Dustin Condren

Lucy Dacus

Tuesday, October 29

Crescent Ballroom

Most probably know Lucy Dacus best from her blockbuster (in indie terms) side-project boygenius. Consisting of only a single, self-titled EP released last year, the collaboration with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers gained favor from critics and fans alike. But Dacus was already a formidable force as a soloist; when she debuted in 2015 with the song "I Don't Want to Be Funny Anymore," labels clamored to sign her. Eventually she settled with Matador, which dropped her latest album, Historian, last year alongside the boygenius EP. She plays Crescent Ballroom on Tuesday, October 29 with Liza Anne. Tickets are $17 to $20 via Ticketfly.

EXPAND Mac Sabbath's Ronald Osbourne (left) and Grimalice. Melissa Fossum

Mac Sabbath with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby

Friday, July 26

Marquee Theatre

Get a load of these clowns — and in this case, we mean that as a term of endearment. Led by none other than clown prince of metal Ronald Osbourne, this deep-fried take on Black Sabbath has been serving up artfully done parodies of the original heavy metal act since 2014. They'll be kicking off their latest tour in Tempe with the help of two equally goofy Phoenix-area favorites. First off, Head Ned and the rest of the gang from Okilly Dokilly, the Simpsons-themed metalcore band that recently made it onto the show itself, will add another parody band to the bill. Next up, the absolute weirdos in Playboy Manbaby will be the second group at the show to rep the Valley. This show is going to be a perfect storm of hardcore music, absurd antics, and local love. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. via TicketWeb.