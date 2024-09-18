Phoenix Deftones concert with Mars Volta set for March 9

Are you nu-metal curious? If you were to dabble in this distinctly '90s genre, you may want to start (and possibly stop) with the Radiohead of nu-metal, Sacramento's own Deftones. They've been shaping music, helping teens lose their virginity, and roping in new super-fans since 1988.
Once you're hooked, "Be Quiet and Drive" your way to the Footprint Center in Phoenix to see the Grammy-award-winning band on March 9.
The band announced its first headlining tour in two years with stops in Madison Square Garden and Boston's TD Garden. The shows will feature special guests The Mars Volta and Fleshwater — so expect a heavy night with a long line to the mens room.
Deftones made the festival rounds this past year, performing at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza. Before they head out on tour, they host another rad show, the family-friendly Dia De Los Deftones festival on Nov. 2 at Petco Park in San Diego with IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate, Health, and others.
Presale starts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The Mars Volta and Fleshwater will also be selling presale during the same window. Other presale opportunities will run the week leading up to general sales on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
2025 Deftones Tour Dates:
Feb. 25, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Feb. 27, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 1, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
March 4, San Francisco, Chase Center
March 6, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
March 8, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 9, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 12, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
March 13, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
March 15, Dallas, American Airlines Center
March 16, Houston, Toyota Center
March 18, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
March 20, Orlando, Fla., Kia Center
March 22, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena
March 24, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 26, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
March 28, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 29, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
March 31, Chicago, United Center
April 1, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 3, New York, Madison Square Garden
April 4, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
April 6, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 8, Boston, TD Garden