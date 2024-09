Phoenix Deftones concert with Mars Volta set for March 9

Are you nu-metal curious? If you were to dabble in this distinctly '90s genre, you may want to start (and possibly stop) with the Radiohead of nu-metal, Sacramento's own Deftones. They've been shaping music, helping teens lose their virginity, and roping in new super-fans since 1988.Once you're hooked, "Be Quiet and Drive" your way to the Footprint Center in Phoenix to see the Grammy-award-winning band on March 9.The band announced its first headlining tour in two years with stops in Madison Square Garden and Boston's TD Garden. The shows will feature special guests The Mars Volta and Fleshwater — so expect a heavy night with a long line to the mens room.Deftones made the festival rounds this past year, performing at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza. Before they head out on tour, they host another rad show, the family-friendly Dia De Los Deftones festival on Nov. 2 at Petco Park in San Diego with IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate, Health, and others.Presale starts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The Mars Volta and Fleshwater will also be selling presale during the same window. Other presale opportunities will run the week leading up to general sales on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar 2025 Deftones Tour Dates:Feb. 25, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterFeb. 27, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 1, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 CenterMarch 4, San Francisco, Chase CenterMarch 6, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumMarch 8, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaMarch 12, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterMarch 13, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterMarch 15, Dallas, American Airlines CenterMarch 16, Houston, Toyota CenterMarch 18, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaMarch 20, Orlando, Fla., Kia CenterMarch 22, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank ArenaMarch 24, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterMarch 26, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaMarch 28, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseMarch 29, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaMarch 31, Chicago, United CenterApril 1, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaApril 3, New York, Madison Square GardenApril 4, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterApril 6, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaApril 8, Boston, TD Garden