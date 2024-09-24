Desert Sky Music Festival in Mesa announces 2024 headliner

And now we know who’s headlining the event.
Last week, promoters announced country pop singer-songwriter Walker Hayes will top the lineup of the Desert Sky Music Festival. The Grammy-nominated recording artist is best known for such hit songs as “AA” and “U Gurl,” "You Broke Up with Me" and “Fancy Like,” which won Billboard Music Awards
Fellow country singer-songwriters Spencer Crandall, the Denver-born artist who rose to fame on TikTok, and Matt Farris will also perform at the festival.
The Desert Sky Music Festival launched last November in Chandler with thousands of Arizona country music fans in attendance. Country hitmakers Lainey Wilson and Parmalee headlined the inaugural edition of the event.
How to get 2024 Desert Sky Music Festival tickets
Tickets to Desert Sky Music Festival 2024 are available at forty8live.com/desert-sky-music-festival. General admission tickets are currently $48 for one person, $85 for two people and $160 for a group of four.
VIP admission — which includes a catered meal, pit access in front of the stage, access to a private bar and exclusive entrance, special performances and other perks are $398 to $1,298.
According to Forty8 Live’s website, prices for each admission option will increase closer to the festival date.