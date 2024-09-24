 Phoenix Desert Sky Music Festival 2024 headliner announced | Phoenix New Times
Desert Sky Music Festival in Mesa announces 2024 headliner

The outdoor country music event at Riverview Park will showcase Grammy-nominated talent.
September 24, 2024
The Desert Sky Music Festival returns to the Valley in November.
The Desert Sky Music Festival is getting ready to gallop back into town. The outdoor country music festival, which is being put on by Arizona concert and event promoter Forty8 Live, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Riverview Park in Mesa.

And now we know who’s headlining the event.

Last week, promoters announced country pop singer-songwriter Walker Hayes will top the lineup of the Desert Sky Music Festival. The Grammy-nominated recording artist is best known for such hit songs as “AA” and “U Gurl,” "You Broke Up with Me" and “Fancy Like,” which won Billboard Music Awards

Fellow country singer-songwriters Spencer Crandall, the Denver-born artist who rose to fame on TikTok, and Matt Farris will also perform at the festival.
click to enlarge A bearded man in a gray jacket stands in front of a wall.
Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes.
Robert Chavers
According to Forty8 Live’s website, an additional artist will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Desert Sky Music Festival launched last November in Chandler with thousands of Arizona country music fans in attendance. Country hitmakers Lainey Wilson and Parmalee headlined the inaugural edition of the event.

How to get 2024 Desert Sky Music Festival tickets

Tickets to Desert Sky Music Festival 2024 are available at forty8live.com/desert-sky-music-festival. General admission tickets are currently $48 for one person, $85 for two people and $160 for a group of four.

VIP admission — which includes a catered meal, pit access in front of the stage, access to a private bar and exclusive entrance, special performances and other perks are $398 to $1,298.

According to Forty8 Live’s website, prices for each admission option will increase closer to the festival date.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
