Duran Duran is bringing their tour to Phoenix in January

Simon, John, Nick and Roger. Need we say more?
September 15, 2025
Image: Duran Duran performs on stage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 31, 2022, in New York City.
Duran Duran performs on stage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 31, 2022, in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Duran Duran is coming to Phoenix, and this time, like their last stop in 2024, you don't have to attend the WM Phoenix Open to see the group that dominated '80s radio and video and is still packing arenas today. It's PHX Arena where they'll be serenading a crowd of frenzied fans when they stop on their tour on January 5, 2026.

The new wave synth rockers' lineup features founding members Nick Rhodes (keyboards) and John Taylor (bass), as well as singer Simon LeBon and drummer Roger Taylor, who came on board a couple of years later in 1980.

They had a hit shortly after with "Girls on Film" and unleashed a slew of chart toppers to follow. "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "The Reflex," "Notorious" and "A View to a Kill" are among the tracks that have garnered the group a massive fan base, multiple awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Their videos, slick and stylish mini-movies that were exotic and surreal, were an integral part of the magic that made them a global smash.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, September 19.

Other ticket options include:
  • Artist presale begins at 10 a.m. MST on Wednesday, September 17, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on September 18.
  • Live Nation presale starts at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, September 18, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on the same day.
  • PHX Arena presale begins at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, September 18, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on the same day.
(L-R) Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Here is a complete list of Duran Duran 2025-2026 tour dates:
  • October 21, 2025, Paris, France, Zénith Paris - La Villette
  • October 23, 2025, Baloise Session, Basel, Switzerland
  • October 24, 2025, Baloise Session, Basel, Switzerland
  • October 26, 2025, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom
  • October 31, 2025, Co-Op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom
  • December 30, 2025, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, California
  • January 1, 2026, BleauLive Theater Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
  • January 2, 2026, BleauLive Theater Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
  • January 4, 2026, Viejas Arena in San Diego, California
  • January 5, 2026, PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
  • January 8, 2026, Honda Center, Anaheim, California
  • January 9, 2026, Thunder Valley Californiasino, Sacramento, California
Image: Amy Young
Amy Young is the Music Editor at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in May 2025 after more than a decade of covering arts and music for the publication. In her role, Amy writes about music, searches for compelling news and works with writers who are also dedicated to bringing quality music and music-related stories to readers across the Valley and beyond. Previously, Amy worked for the Arizona Republic, Hearst Connecticut Media Group and Newsbreak.
