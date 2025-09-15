Duran Duran is bringing their tour to Phoenix in January

The new wave synth rockers' lineup features founding members Nick Rhodes (keyboards) and John Taylor (bass), as well as singer Simon LeBon and drummer Roger Taylor, who came on board a couple of years later in 1980.
They had a hit shortly after with "Girls on Film" and unleashed a slew of chart toppers to follow. "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "The Reflex," "Notorious" and "A View to a Kill" are among the tracks that have garnered the group a massive fan base, multiple awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Their videos, slick and stylish mini-movies that were exotic and surreal, were an integral part of the magic that made them a global smash.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, September 19.
Other ticket options include:
- Artist presale begins at 10 a.m. MST on Wednesday, September 17, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on September 18.
- Live Nation presale starts at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, September 18, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on the same day.
- PHX Arena presale begins at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, September 18, and ends at 10 p.m. MST on the same day.
- October 21, 2025, Paris, France, Zénith Paris - La Villette
- October 23, 2025, Baloise Session, Basel, Switzerland
- October 24, 2025, Baloise Session, Basel, Switzerland
- October 26, 2025, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom
- October 31, 2025, Co-Op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom
- December 30, 2025, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, California
- January 1, 2026, BleauLive Theater Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
- January 2, 2026, BleauLive Theater Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
- January 4, 2026, Viejas Arena in San Diego, California
- January 5, 2026, PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
- January 8, 2026, Honda Center, Anaheim, California
- January 9, 2026, Thunder Valley Californiasino, Sacramento, California