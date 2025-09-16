Here's the lineup for the 101.1 The Bounce Holiday Jam in December

Phoenix’s throwback radio station just announced the lineup for the annual concert, and it’s stacked like a ’90s/2000s mixtape with OG artists and classic rappers.
The 2025 101.1 The Bounce Holiday Jam will be headlined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, West Coast legend Too $hort, Bay Area rap icon E-40 and influential producer DJ Quik. Supporting acts include R&B singer Mýa, pop artist Paula DeAnda, Southern rapper Petey Pablo and Chicano hip-hop group A Lighter Shade of Brown.
Better bust out your baggy jeans and classic kicks for this show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
roll through town in October with Three 6 Mafia. The bulk of the Holiday Jam lineup, though, will be performing in the Valley for the first time in more than a year.
The Bounce has been putting on its annual Holiday Jam since 2021. Previous headliners have included Ice Cube, Warren G and Baby Bash.
Each of this year's Holiday Jam headliners is a hip-hop heavyweight whose influences shaped the genre. Bone Thugs rewrote rap with lightning-fast harmonies, chart-topping hits and a sound that still inspires up-and-coming artists. Too $hort put West Coast streets on the map with raw lyrics and undeniable charisma. E-40 turned Bay Area slang into cultural currency (case in point, the phrase “ghost ride the whip”). DJ Quik helped shape the rap game with smooth beats and production.
How to get tickets to 101.1 The Bounce Holiday Jam in Phoenix
Tickets on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 through Ticketmaster. A radio station presale will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18.
You could always try to convincing Santa Claus to score you a pair of tickets as an early Christmas present. Your call.