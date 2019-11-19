26 Holiday Concerts to Bring on the Holiday Cheer

Whether you're decking the halls to Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" or frosting holiday cookies to Lou Monte's "Dominick the Donkey," the holidays are filled with singing and music to get you into the right spirit. Even if you don't plan on welcoming the spirit until December, here's a guide of holiday concerts to help plan your musical festivities.
Wizards of WinterHigley Center for the Performing Arts, Gilbert
Saturday, November 23
The Wizards of Winter, featuring former members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, and The Irish Tenors, will be bringing cheer to the east Valley. Their current tour is a celebration of their 10 years together. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased at the Higley Center for the Performing Arts website.
David Archuleta’s 2019 Christmas TourQueen Creek Performing Arts Center, Queen Creek
Friday, November 29
David Archuleta is going back on the road. He will be performing songs from his new Christmas album, Winter in the Air, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center on November 29. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center website.
Holiday PopsSymphony Hall
Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1
The day after Thanksgiving means the holidays will be in full swing. Celebrate with the Phoenix Symphony's Holiday Pops concert. The Phoenix Symphony Chorus and acclaimed Broadway singers and vocalists will join them in this holiday sing-along. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Symphony's website.
Trans-Siberian OrchestraTalking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, December 1
This year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra are playing two shows in Phoenix, one show at 3 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 1. Tickets range from $44.75 to $74.75 on Ticketmaster.
Alt AZ’s Ugly Sweater Concert SeriesMarquee Theatre, Tempe
Wednesday, December 4, Monday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 18
Alt AZ’s Annual Christmas Concert Series is full of special performances and guest stars at the Marquee Theatre. Featured performances include Angels and Airwaves, Silversun Pickups, The Unlikely Candidates, UPSAHL, and Local Natives. Tickets can be purchased at Lucky Man Online.
KMLE Not So Silent NightTalking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Tuesday, December 3
This eighth annual holiday show is ready to rock your cowboy boots off this holiday season with performances by Old Dominion, Michael Ray, Laura Alaina, and more. Tickets are on sale now on KMLE’s website.
An Irish Christmas 2019Orpheum Theatre
Wednesday, December 4
Bagpipe music, kilts, and dancing come together to create An Irish Christmas 2019. This widely popular celebration, previously featured on PBS, will feature award-winning dancers like Caterina Coyne, Principal Dancer of Riverdance, and Connor Reider from Celtic Wings and The Chieftains. Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Convention Center website.
Mele Kalikimaka: A Worldwide Celebration of ChristmasIkeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Thursday to Saturday, December 5 to 7
Mele Kalikimaka features hundreds of singers and musicians to celebrate the holidays around the world. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Mesa Arts Center’s website.
Home Alone in Concert
Symphony Hall
Friday to Sunday, December 6 to 8
Phoenix Symphony are switching up the way you watch Home Alone this year. They and Phoenix Symphony Chorus perform the score live as the comedy is projected onto a big screen above the orchestra. Tickets can be purchased on the Phoenix Symphony's website.
Sonoran Desert ChoraleVarious Locations
Saturday to Sunday, December 7 to 8
The Sonoran Desert Chorale will sing to inspire holiday cheer at their Good Tidings We Bring concert. The chorale will perform arrangements of "Ave Maria" and "Gloria." Tickets can be bought at the door or on their website.
A Desert CarolThe Church of Epiphany, Tempe
Saturday, December 7
Led by soprano Diane Tiller of the Phoenix Chorale, the middle and high school levels of Phoenix Girls Chorus will perform holiday favorites at their holiday concert on December 7. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Girls Chorus website.
2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentlemen: Holiday BluesScottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale
Sunday, December 8
2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentlemen will be performing traditional holiday favorites with some country and blues sprinkled in. Tickets start at $15 for advanced seats and can be purchased at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.
Rosie’s House Holiday Showcase ConcertMemorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park
Sunday, December 8
This holiday season, students will be showcasing their skills in a series of performances benefiting Rosie's House. The free showcase concert will be on December 8, but attendees should RSVP.
LIVE 101.5’s Jingle BashThe Van Buren
Sunday and Monday, December 8 and 9
LIVE 101.5’s Jingle Bash has announced their all-male lineup for this year’s Jingle Bash. Featured artists for this year’s show include Jon Bellion, Louis Tomlinson, and Why Don’t We. Tickets can be purchased through The Van Buren's website.
Phoenix Chorale: A Chorale ChristmasMultiple Locations
Friday to Tuesday, December 13 to 17
The Phoenix Chorale will bring in the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas concert. Guest conductor Andre J. Thomas will lead the Grammy-award winning choir through holiday classics like “The First Noel” and “O Holy Night.” Tickets start at $40 for adults and can be purchased on the Phoenix Chorale's website.
The Spirit of ChristmasChandler Center for the Arts, Chandler
Saturday, December 14
Music and dance will take center stage this holiday season at the Tempe Dance Academy’s Spirit of Christmas show. Dancers of all ages will perform along with musicians and hoop dancers. Tickets are on the venue's website.
A Merry-Achi ChristmasVirginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale
Saturday, December 14
Mariachi Sol de México will fill the halls with the vibrant sounds of mariachi. The band will perform traditional holiday favorites, classic mariachi songs, and notable Broadway songs. Before the concert, there will be a special performance by Mundo Latino Productions. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.
Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday ShowVirginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale
Sunday, December 15
The Scottsdale Philharmonic brings that professional, booming sound of the symphony at an affordable price. Join them for their traditional holiday performance that make the season merry and bright. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.
Holiday PopsIkeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Sunday, December 15
With their warm, powerful sounds, The Salt River Brass band will be spreading afternoon holiday cheer. This annual concert will have performances of everyone’s favorite holiday songs and carols. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased on Mesa Arts Center’s website.
Power 98.3 and 96.1 Under the MistletoeThe Van Buren
Sunday, December 15
Majid Jordan will headline the annual Power 98.3 Under the Mistletoe. Tickets are on sale now on The Van Buren's website.
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas 2019Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Tuesday, December 17
It’s an annual tradition for Dave Koz and Friends to perform their Christmas concert at Mesa Arts Center. Ring in the holiday cheer with some holiday jazz. With Koz on the saxophone, he will be joined by Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester and more. Tickets start at $67 and can be purchased on the Mesa Arts Center website.
Il Divo: A Holiday CelebrationComerica Theatre
Tuesday, December 17
Il Divo are bringing their favorite holiday songs to Phoenix. Their powerful tenor voices will be performing songs from their album The Christmas Collection. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through Comerica Theatre’s website.
Na Leo Holiday ConcertIkeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Thursday, December 19
The biggest selling Hawaiian female group Na Leo will be singing their contemporary pop ballads and traditional Hawaiian and holiday classics. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased through the Mesa Arts Center website.
Solis Camaratis: A Sacred Celtic ChristmasSt. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Friday, December 20
ASU’s choral group Solis Camartis will be performing at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church this year with Celtic melodies and songs that will take you across the sea to the Irish plains. Mixed in with these traditional melodies will be chants and carols you may recognize. This concert is free. Reserve your spot on their website.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Lynn Harrell
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory Theater 1 East Main Street Mesa AZ 852111 East Main Street, Mesa AZ 85211
-
Cautious Clay
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix 308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix AZ 85003308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003
-
Tribal Seeds
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 / 6:30pm @ Marquee Theatre - AZ 730 N. Mill Avenue Tempe AZ 85281730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Voctave The Spirit of the SeasonVirginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale
Saturday, December 21
This 11 member a capella group from Orlando, Florida, will perform favorites like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "O Holy Night." Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip DavisIkeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Thursday, December 26
It’s not the holiday season without iconic Mannheim Steamroller songs. The group will be returning to Mesa for a live performance. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased on the Mesa Arts Center website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!