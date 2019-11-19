26 Holiday Concerts to Bring on the Holiday Cheer

The Wizards of Winter will put you under a holiday spell.

Whether you're decking the halls to Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" or frosting holiday cookies to Lou Monte's "Dominick the Donkey," the holidays are filled with singing and music to get you into the right spirit. Even if you don't plan on welcoming the spirit until December, here's a guide of holiday concerts to help plan your musical festivities.

Wizards of Winter Higley Center for the Performing Arts, Gilbert

Saturday, November 23



The Wizards of Winter, featuring former members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, and The Irish Tenors, will be bringing cheer to the east Valley. Their current tour is a celebration of their 10 years together. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased at the Higley Center for the Performing Arts website.

EXPAND David Archuleta will be performing in Queen Creek. Cyrus Panganiban

David Archuleta’s 2019 Christmas Tour Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, Queen Creek

Friday, November 29



David Archuleta is going back on the road. He will be performing songs from his new Christmas album, Winter in the Air, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center on November 29. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center website.

Phoenix Symphony Hall will be filled with holiday cheer. City of Phoenix

Holiday Pops Symphony Hall

Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1

The day after Thanksgiving means the holidays will be in full swing. Celebrate with the Phoenix Symphony's Holiday Pops concert. The Phoenix Symphony Chorus and acclaimed Broadway singers and vocalists will join them in this holiday sing-along. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Symphony's website.

EXPAND A scene from a typical Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert. Jason McEachern

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, December 1

This year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra are playing two shows in Phoenix, one show at 3 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 1. Tickets range from $44.75 to $74.75 on Ticketmaster.

UPSAHL will be performing at Alt AZ’s Ugly Sweater Concert Series UPSAHL

Alt AZ’s Ugly Sweater Concert Series Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Wednesday, December 4, Monday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 18

Alt AZ’s Annual Christmas Concert Series is full of special performances and guest stars at the Marquee Theatre. Featured performances include Angels and Airwaves, Silversun Pickups, The Unlikely Candidates, UPSAHL, and Local Natives. Tickets can be purchased at Lucky Man Online.

KMLE Not So Silent Night Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Tuesday, December 3

This eighth annual holiday show is ready to rock your cowboy boots off this holiday season with performances by Old Dominion, Michael Ray, Laura Alaina, and more. Tickets are on sale now on KMLE’s website.

EXPAND Celebrate An Irish Christmas at the Orpheum Theatre. Lynn Trimble

An Irish Christmas 2019 Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, December 4



Bagpipe music, kilts, and dancing come together to create An Irish Christmas 2019. This widely popular celebration, previously featured on PBS, will feature award-winning dancers like Caterina Coyne, Principal Dancer of Riverdance, and Connor Reider from Celtic Wings and The Chieftains. Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Convention Center website.

Mele Kalikimaka: A Worldwide Celebration of Christmas Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Thursday to Saturday, December 5 to 7

Mele Kalikimaka features hundreds of singers and musicians to celebrate the holidays around the world. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Mesa Arts Center’s website.

Home Alone in Concert

Symphony Hall

Friday to Sunday, December 6 to 8

Phoenix Symphony are switching up the way you watch Home Alone this year. They and Phoenix Symphony Chorus perform the score live as the comedy is projected onto a big screen above the orchestra. Tickets can be purchased on the Phoenix Symphony's website.

EXPAND Sonoran Desert Chorale bring good tidings. Sonoran Desert Chorale

Sonoran Desert Chorale Various Locations

Saturday to Sunday, December 7 to 8

The Sonoran Desert Chorale will sing to inspire holiday cheer at their Good Tidings We Bring concert. The chorale will perform arrangements of "Ave Maria" and "Gloria." Tickets can be bought at the door or on their website.

A Desert Carol The Church of Epiphany, Tempe

Saturday, December 7

Led by soprano Diane Tiller of the Phoenix Chorale, the middle and high school levels of Phoenix Girls Chorus will perform holiday favorites at their holiday concert on December 7. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on the Phoenix Girls Chorus website.

2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentleman are part of the Live & Local series. Scottsdale Arts

2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentlemen: Holiday Blues Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Sunday, December 8

2nd Hand Sam and His Country Gentlemen will be performing traditional holiday favorites with some country and blues sprinkled in. Tickets start at $15 for advanced seats and can be purchased at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

Rosie’s House Holiday Showcase Concert Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park

Sunday, December 8

This holiday season, students will be showcasing their skills in a series of performances benefiting Rosie's House. The free showcase concert will be on December 8, but attendees should RSVP.

LIVE 101.5’s Jingle Bash The Van Buren

Sunday and Monday, December 8 and 9

LIVE 101.5’s Jingle Bash has announced their all-male lineup for this year’s Jingle Bash. Featured artists for this year’s show include Jon Bellion, Louis Tomlinson, and Why Don’t We. Tickets can be purchased through The Van Buren's website.

EXPAND The Phoenix Chorale during their spring concert. Jen Rogers

Phoenix Chorale: A Chorale Christmas Multiple Locations

Friday to Tuesday, December 13 to 17

The Phoenix Chorale will bring in the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas concert. Guest conductor Andre J. Thomas will lead the Grammy-award winning choir through holiday classics like “The First Noel” and “O Holy Night.” Tickets start at $40 for adults and can be purchased on the Phoenix Chorale's website.

The Spirit of Christmas Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Saturday, December 14

Music and dance will take center stage this holiday season at the Tempe Dance Academy’s Spirit of Christmas show. Dancers of all ages will perform along with musicians and hoop dancers. Tickets are on the venue's website.

A Merry-Achi Christmas Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Saturday, December 14







Mariachi Sol de México will fill the halls with the vibrant sounds of mariachi. The band will perform traditional holiday favorites, classic mariachi songs, and notable Broadway songs. Before the concert, there will be a special performance by Mundo Latino Productions. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday Show Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Sunday, December 15

The Scottsdale Philharmonic brings that professional, booming sound of the symphony at an affordable price. Join them for their traditional holiday performance that make the season merry and bright. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

Mesa Arts Center will host several holiday concerts. Mesa Arts Center

Holiday Pops Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Sunday, December 15

With their warm, powerful sounds, The Salt River Brass band will be spreading afternoon holiday cheer. This annual concert will have performances of everyone’s favorite holiday songs and carols. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased on Mesa Arts Center’s website.

Power 98.3 and 96.1 Under the Mistletoe The Van Buren

Sunday, December 15

Majid Jordan will headline the annual Power 98.3 Under the Mistletoe. Tickets are on sale now on The Van Buren's website.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas 2019 Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Tuesday, December 17



It’s an annual tradition for Dave Koz and Friends to perform their Christmas concert at Mesa Arts Center. Ring in the holiday cheer with some holiday jazz. With Koz on the saxophone, he will be joined by Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester and more. Tickets start at $67 and can be purchased on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Il Divo: A Holiday Celebration Comerica Theatre

Tuesday, December 17



Il Divo are bringing their favorite holiday songs to Phoenix. Their powerful tenor voices will be performing songs from their album The Christmas Collection. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through Comerica Theatre’s website.

Na Leo Holiday Concert Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Thursday, December 19

The biggest selling Hawaiian female group Na Leo will be singing their contemporary pop ballads and traditional Hawaiian and holiday classics. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased through the Mesa Arts Center website.

Solis Camaratis: A Sacred Celtic Christmas St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church

Friday, December 20

ASU’s choral group Solis Camartis will be performing at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church this year with Celtic melodies and songs that will take you across the sea to the Irish plains. Mixed in with these traditional melodies will be chants and carols you may recognize. This concert is free. Reserve your spot on their website.

Voctave The Spirit of the Season Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Saturday, December 21

This 11 member a capella group from Orlando, Florida, will perform favorites like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "O Holy Night." Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Thursday, December 26

It’s not the holiday season without iconic Mannheim Steamroller songs. The group will be returning to Mesa for a live performance. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased on the Mesa Arts Center website.