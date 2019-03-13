Gracie's Tax Bar Enters the Live Music Game With Nanami Ozone

Barring any acts of God that could lay downtown Phoenix to waste, Nanami Ozone will have the distinct pleasure of performing the first parking lot concert at Gracie’s Tax Bar.

This isn’t a typical show for the local band either, which will take place on Saturday, March 15, with DJ Jazzmaster Jax, San Francisco “weirdo pop” band Healing Potpourri, and Valley favorites Dent and Rotting Yellow. The party celebrates the release of the quartet’s second full-length album, NO, which will be released by Carolina-based indie label Tiny Engines on the same day.

The band has teased four tracks from the record so far. On the upbeat “Alone Too,” singer/guitarist Sophie Opich croons against swirling guitars about the inherent loneliness after a breakup and the temptation to call one’s erstwhile partner because “nothing is going right” ever since they left. “The Art of Sleeping In” fills your ears with a dark, dreamy wall of feedback as guitarist Colson Miller and Opich trade vocals. The track recalls the halcyon days of alternative music when Galaxie 500 was on the college rock charts. It feels poppy, peculiar, and intensely personal.