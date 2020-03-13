Phoenix Lights 2020 Has Been Postponed Until the Fall

You'll have to wait until the fall to beam down to Phoenix Lights, Earthlings.

Local concert and event promoter Relentless Beats has postponed its annual Phoenix Lights music festival due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The two-day electronic dance music festival was originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 at The Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. It will now take place in the fall. All tickets will be honored.

More than 40 DJs and EDM artists were scheduled to perform, including Afrojack, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Borgore, and Spag Heddy. Relentless Beats owner Thomas Turner said that the new dates include a majority of the original lineup.

“We really felt like it had to be done and was the right thing to do,” Turner says. “We can't in good faith sell tickets for the next three weeks and promote it like nothing's going on and hope that we can put on an event a few weeks from now in early April. It's just highly irresponsible to do that and the health and well-being of our audience is very important.”

Having a close encounter with EDM at last year's Phoenix Lights. Benjamin Leatherman

Relentless Beats also announced the postponement of its other upcoming events. The AREZZONA festival on Saturday, March 14, at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, has been moved to Saturday, July 11. A performance by Lane 8 on Saturday, March 14, at The Van Buren will now take place on Friday, July 17. And the Louis the Child show at The Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler was rescheduled for Friday, October 16.

Wet Electric, the annual springtime pool party/EDM festival co-produced by Relentless Beats and Southern California-based promoter Activated Events, is still scheduled for April 26, at Big Surf in Tempe, but Turner says it may also be postponed or canceled.

“We don't know at this point what’s going to happen, but there's a possibility things might change,” Turner says. “Everything that’s happening right now is trickling down to our other events, and it might end up affecting Wet Electric.”

Moving Phoenix Lights to September or October will affect other Relentless Beats events. It will take over a spot originally reserved for Goldrush, one of the company's fall music festivals, which will then be moved to later in the year.

It's worth the hassle, Turner says, since Phoenix Lights is one of the biggest music festivals in Arizona and a signature event for Relentless Beats. Turner “very much wanted” the event to still take place, which is why it was postponed instead of being canceled.