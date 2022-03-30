Your Guide to PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit EDM Festival – Tickets, Schedule, and More

Phoenix Lights, the alien-themed music festival put on by local event promoter Relentless Beats, will take place on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, three years after its last edition was held in 2019. Now known as PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit, it's happening at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. It’s a change from its previous home at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, which hosted the festival for three years.
Not much else about the festival has changed, though. It will still feature more than two dozen DJs performing on multiple stages. There will also be plenty of references to the Phoenix Lights, the now-legendary local UFO sightings which occurred back in 1997 and inspired the event, including an enormous mockup of a triangular-shaped spacecraft located inside the festival.
What else is in store for PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbits? Check out the following guide to the festival, which includes everything you need to know before going.
When and Where Is the Festival?
PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit will take place on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. Gates open at 7 p.m. each evening with performances going until 2 a.m.
How Much Is Admission?Basic general admission will grant you entry into the festival and are $65 per person each night and $129 for the entire weekend. You can also purchase “GA+” tickets, which include express entry and access to private restrooms, for $109 per night and $209 for both Friday and Saturday.
Are VIP Packages Available?Yes. If you’d like to attend in style, VIP passes include all the perks of “GA+” tickets, as well as a commemorative lanyard and access to an exclusive viewing deck and a premium bar and lounge. It costs $159 for either Friday or Saturday and $299 for the weekend.
What Are the Age Limits?You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.
What’s Weather Going to Be Like?Chilly. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-60s both evenings, so you’ll want to bring hoodies, jackets, or fuzzy rave wear. Then again, all the dancing you’ll be doing will probably keep you warm.
How Do I Get There?
Phoenix Raceway is located just south of the Gila River near El Mirage and Indian Springs roads and is roughly a 30-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. You’ll want to take Interstate 10 west to Exit 132 for Avondale Boulevard and then head south for approximately six miles. Signs and event staff will then direct you into the raceway’s parking lot.
How Much is Parking?
It’s $10 per vehicle to park at the event.
Will There Be Wristbands?Yes. Every Phoenix Lights attendee will be issued one and you’ll be required to wear it at all times. An RFID tag that's attached to each wristband will be scanned upon entry and is the only thing you can use to purchase food, drinks, and merch at PHXLIGHTS since the festival is a cashless event. Don’t worry, it won’t be used to help aliens track or abduct you.
What Are the Festival's COVID-19 Policies?COVID-19 transmission levels are at their lowest point since last summer, both in the Valley and Arizona. As such, neither proof of vaccination nor a negative test result is required to attend the festival. You also don't need to wear a mask, but they're being encouraged. And, according to the PHXLIGHTS website, festival patrons will assume all risks of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
What Will Be Getting Into the Festival Be Like?Similar to the experience at any other Relentless Beats-promoted festival. Have your ID handy, since you'll need it to get your tickets and wristband. Security will perform pat-downs and bag checks on everyone.
Will Re-Entry to the Festival Be Allowed?No. Tickets and wristbands can only be scanned once per day to enter the event. In other words, make sure you’ve got everything you need from your car before heading into the festival.
Will Food and Drinks Be Available For Purchase?Yes. A variety of vendors, concession stands, and food trucks will all have a mix of vegetarian, vegan, and carnivore-friendly items for sale, as well as soft drinks. If you're 21 or older, there will be multiple bars available.
Where Can I Get Water?A free refill station will be available inside the festival. Vendors will also have bottled water available for purchase. Plastic and aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders are allowed, provided that they're all empty upon entry.
What's the Schedule?Sets will begin immediately after gates open at 7 p.m. each night with DJs performing on two different stages. What follows is a specific breakdown of who's playing when.
Friday, April 1
Gates open at 7 p.m.
Mothership Stage
7 to 8 p.m. – Proper
8:05 to 9:05 p.m. – Smoakland
9:10 to 10:10 – Champagne Drip
10:15 to 11:15 p.m. – Rusko
11:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. – Liquid Stranger
12:30 to 2 a.m. – GRiZ
Invasion Stage
7 to 8 p.m. – Teeoh
8 to 9 p.m. – Mutil 8 and Claire Voiant (B2B Set)
9 to 10 p.m. – Kleopatra
10 to 11 p.m. – Charmae
11 p.m. to midnight – Voodreau
12 to 1 a.m. – District13
1 to 2 a.m. – Dark Mark
Saturday, April 2
Gates open at 7 p.m.
Mothership Stage
7 to 8 p.m. – SAAS
8:05 to 9:05 p.m. – Leotrix
9:10 to 10:10 – Jansten
10:15 to 11:15 p.m. – Flosstradamus
11:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. – Zomboy
12:30 to 2 a.m. – RL Grime
Invasion Stage
7 to 8 p.m. – Pat Riot
8 to 9 p.m. – Residuo
9 to 10 p.m. – Blaize
10 to 11 p.m. – Medicine Mike
11 p.m. to midnight – Peachy Keen
12 to 1 a.m. – MLBX and Lucci (B2B set)
1 to 2 a.m. – Electric Polar Bears