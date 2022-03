Your Guide to PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit EDM Festival – Tickets, Schedule, and More

When and Where Is the Festival?



How Much Is Admission?

Are VIP Packages Available?

What Are the Age Limits?

What’s Weather Going to Be Like?

How Do I Get There?



How Much is Parking?



click to enlarge Take them to your leader. Benjamin Leatherman

Will There Be Wristbands?

What Are the Festival's COVID-19 Policies?

What Will Be Getting Into the Festival Be Like?

Will Re-Entry to the Festival Be Allowed?

Will Food and Drinks Be Available For Purchase?

Where Can I Get Water?

click to enlarge Relentless Beats' superstructure stage will be set up at the festival. Luis Colato/Relentless Beats

What's the Schedule?

Mothership Stage

Invasion Stage



Mothership Stage



Invasion Stage



Will There Be More Than Just Music At the Festival?

What Should I Bring?

What Shouldn't I Bring?

One of the Valley’s biggest electronic dance music events is returning this weekend, albeit with some changes.Phoenix Lights, the alien-themed music festival put on by local event promoter Relentless Beats, will take place on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, three years after its last edition was held in 2019. Now known as PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit, it's happening at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. It’s a change from its previous home at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, which hosted the festival for three years.Not much else about the festival has changed, though. It will still feature more than two dozen DJs performing on multiple stages. There will also be plenty of references to the Phoenix Lights, the now-legendary local UFO sightings which occurred back in 1997 and inspired the event, including an enormous mockup of a triangular-shaped spacecraft located inside the festival.What else is in store for PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbits? Check out the following guide to the festival, which includes everything you need to know before going.PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit will take place on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale. Gates open at 7 p.m. each evening with performances going until 2 a.m.Basic general admission will grant you entry into the festival and are $65 per person each night and $129 for the entire weekend. You can also purchase “ GA+ ” tickets, which include express entry and access to private restrooms, for $109 per night and $209 for both Friday and Saturday.Yes. If you’d like to attend in style, VIP passes include all the perks of “GA+” tickets, as well as a commemorative lanyard and access to an exclusive viewing deck and a premium bar and lounge. It costs $159 for either Friday or Saturday and $299 for the weekend.You have to be 18 to attend and 21 to purchase or drink alcohol.Chilly. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-60s both evenings, so you’ll want to bring hoodies, jackets, or fuzzy rave wear. Then again, all the dancing you’ll be doing will probably keep you warm.Phoenix Raceway is located just south of the Gila River near El Mirage and Indian Springs roads and is roughly a 30-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. You’ll want to take Interstate 10 west to Exit 132 for Avondale Boulevard and then head south for approximately six miles. Signs and event staff will then direct you into the raceway’s parking lot.It’s $10 per vehicle to park at the event.Yes. Every Phoenix Lights attendee will be issued one and you’ll be required to wear it at all times. An RFID tag that's attached to each wristband will be scanned upon entry and is the only thing you can use to purchase food, drinks, and merch at PHXLIGHTS since the festival is a cashless event. Don’t worry, it won’t be used to help aliens track or abduct you.COVID-19 transmission levels are at their lowest point since last summer, both in the Valley and Arizona. As such, neither proof of vaccination nor a negative test result is required to attend the festival. You also don't need to wear a mask, but they're being encouraged. And, according to the PHXLIGHTS website , festival patrons will assume all risks of potential exposure to the coronavirus.Similar to the experience at any other Relentless Beats-promoted festival. Have your ID handy, since you'll need it to get your tickets and wristband. Security will perform pat-downs and bag checks on everyone.No. Tickets and wristbands can only be scanned once per day to enter the event. In other words, make sure you’ve got everything you need from your car before heading into the festival.Yes. A variety of vendors, concession stands, and food trucks will all have a mix of vegetarian, vegan, and carnivore-friendly items for sale, as well as soft drinks. If you're 21 or older, there will be multiple bars available.A free refill station will be available inside the festival. Vendors will also have bottled water available for purchase. Plastic and aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders are allowed, provided that they're all empty upon entry.Sets will begin immediately after gates open at 7 p.m. each night with DJs performing on two different stages. What follows is a specific breakdown of who's playing when.7 to 8 p.m. – Proper8:05 to 9:05 p.m. – Smoakland9:10 to 10:10 – Champagne Drip10:15 to 11:15 p.m. – Rusko11:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. – Liquid Stranger12:30 to 2 a.m. – GRiZ7 to 8 p.m. – Teeoh8 to 9 p.m. – Mutil 8 and Claire Voiant (B2B Set)9 to 10 p.m. – Kleopatra10 to 11 p.m. – Charmae11 p.m. to midnight – Voodreau12 to 1 a.m. – District131 to 2 a.m. – Dark Mark7 to 8 p.m. – SAAS8:05 to 9:05 p.m. – Leotrix9:10 to 10:10 – Jansten10:15 to 11:15 p.m. – Flosstradamus11:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. – Zomboy12:30 to 2 a.m. – RL Grime7 to 8 p.m. – Pat Riot8 to 9 p.m. – Residuo9 to 10 p.m. – Blaize10 to 11 p.m. – Medicine Mike11 p.m. to midnight – Peachy Keen12 to 1 a.m. – MLBX and Lucci (B2B set)1 to 2 a.m. – Electric Polar BearsOf course. Several alien-like art displays will be set up throughout the park, including a crashed UFO resembling the now-legendary triangular spacecraft associated with the Phoenix Lights incident. There will also be a roller skating rink, multiple vendors, and a silent disco.A government-issued ID, as well as a fully charged cellphone, friendly vibes, glow toys, colorful outfits, and kandi.Festival totems won’t be allowed at the event, as well as any illegal substances, weapons, fireworks, anti-gravity devices, eyedrops, large bags, or anal probes. And as with any concert, forget about bringing any sort of laser device, especially those of the death ray variety.