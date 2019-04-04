 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
Kaskade is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 5, at Phoenix Lights 2019.
Kaskade is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 5, at Phoenix Lights 2019.
George Martinez/Miami New Times

Here Are the Phoenix Lights Festival 2019 Set Times

Benjamin Leatherman | April 4, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Carbon-based lifeforms of the Valley, get ready for an invasion — not from an army of little green men, but rather an enormous horde of electronic dance music DJs, producers, and artists.

The Phoenix Lights music festival touches down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass in this weekend and will serve up two nights of beats and bass on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, for thousands of EDM fans in attendance.

If you’re wondering what’s going to happen at this year’s festival, hit up our guide to Phoenix Lights 2019. But if you’re curious about when and where the selection of DJs and EDM talents are performing on the festival's four alien-themed stages, check out the full lineup and schedule below.

Related Stories

Friday, April 5

Mothership Stage
5 p.m. – Brett Ortiz
5:50 p.m. – Blossom
6:55 p.m. – Devault
8 p.m. – Elephante
9:05 p.m. – Party Favor
10:15 p.m. – Mustard
11:20 p.m. – Big Gigantic
12:30 p.m. – Excision

Invasion Stage
5 p.m. – Nasty Humanz
5:45 p.m. – Bailo
6:50 p.m. – He$h
7:55 p.m. – Dirt Monkey
9 p.m. – Sikdope
10:05 – Arty
11:10 p.m. – Subtronics B2B Squnto

The Colony
5 p.m. – Thomas Turner B2B Michael Hooker
6 p.m. – Gerry Gonza
7 p.m. – Dillon Nathaniel
8:15 p.m. – Spencer Brown
9:30 p.m. – Jeremy Olander
11 p.m. – Sasha
12:30 a.m. – Shiba San

Fallout Stage
5 p.m. – STVTC
6 p.m. – Voodreau
7 p.m. – Grack1e_b3ats
8 p.m. – Limbo
9 p.m. – Tryb
10 p.m. – Housekneckt
11 p.m. – Guilty
12 a.m. – Disco Zombie
1 a.m. – Vayn

Claude VonStroke of Dirtybird Records is scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 6.EXPAND
Claude VonStroke of Dirtybird Records is scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 6.
Courtesy of Infamous PR

Saturday, April 6

Mothership Stage
5 p.m. – Bigstabes
5:35 p.m. – Phantoms
6:40 p.m. – Yultron
7:45 p.m. – Vanic
8:50 p.m. – San Holo
9:55 p.m. – Malaa
11:10 p.m. – GRiZ
12:30 a.m. – Kaskade

Invasion Stage
5 p.m. – Black Caviar
5:45 p.m. – Minesweepa
6:50 p.m. – Throttle
7:55 p.m. – Decadon
9 p.m. – Whipped Cream
10:05 p.m. – Must Die!
11:10 p.m. – Svdden Death
12:30 p.m. – Cookie Monsta B2B Doctor P

The Colony
5 p.m. – Brando
6 p.m. – Wongo
7 p.m. – Sage Armstrong
8:15 p.m. – Jay Lumen
9:30 p.m. – J.Phlip
11 p.m. – Lane 8
12:30 a.m. – Claude VonStroke

Fallout Stage
5 p.m. – Richi Savage
6 p.m. – Kenny Oliver
7 p.m. – 2Soon
8 p.m. – Rolando Hodar
9 p.m. – Animate
10 p.m. – Frank Terry
Midnight – Austin Feldman
1 p.m. – Alaska

Phoenix Lights Festival 2019. With Arty, Bailo, Black Caviar, Big Gigantic, Claude VonStroke, Decadon, and more. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 48th Street and North Loop Road in Chandler; phoenixlightsfest.com. General admission is $99 per day, $169 for the weekend; VIP tickets are $159-$649 via relentlessbeats.com.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: