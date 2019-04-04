Here Are the Phoenix Lights Festival 2019 Set Times

Carbon-based lifeforms of the Valley, get ready for an invasion — not from an army of little green men, but rather an enormous horde of electronic dance music DJs, producers, and artists.

The Phoenix Lights music festival touches down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass in this weekend and will serve up two nights of beats and bass on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, for thousands of EDM fans in attendance.

If you’re wondering what’s going to happen at this year’s festival, hit up our guide to Phoenix Lights 2019. But if you’re curious about when and where the selection of DJs and EDM talents are performing on the festival's four alien-themed stages, check out the full lineup and schedule below.

Friday, April 5



Mothership Stage

5 p.m. – Brett Ortiz

5:50 p.m. – Blossom

6:55 p.m. – Devault

8 p.m. – Elephante

9:05 p.m. – Party Favor

10:15 p.m. – Mustard

11:20 p.m. – Big Gigantic

12:30 p.m. – Excision

Invasion Stage

5 p.m. – Nasty Humanz

5:45 p.m. – Bailo

6:50 p.m. – He$h

7:55 p.m. – Dirt Monkey

9 p.m. – Sikdope

10:05 – Arty

11:10 p.m. – Subtronics B2B Squnto

The Colony

5 p.m. – Thomas Turner B2B Michael Hooker

6 p.m. – Gerry Gonza

7 p.m. – Dillon Nathaniel

8:15 p.m. – Spencer Brown

9:30 p.m. – Jeremy Olander

11 p.m. – Sasha

12:30 a.m. – Shiba San

Fallout Stage

5 p.m. – STVTC

6 p.m. – Voodreau

7 p.m. – Grack1e_b3ats

8 p.m. – Limbo

9 p.m. – Tryb

10 p.m. – Housekneckt

11 p.m. – Guilty

12 a.m. – Disco Zombie

1 a.m. – Vayn

EXPAND Claude VonStroke of Dirtybird Records is scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 6. Courtesy of Infamous PR

Saturday, April 6



Mothership Stage

5 p.m. – Bigstabes

5:35 p.m. – Phantoms

6:40 p.m. – Yultron

7:45 p.m. – Vanic

8:50 p.m. – San Holo

9:55 p.m. – Malaa

11:10 p.m. – GRiZ

12:30 a.m. – Kaskade

Invasion Stage

5 p.m. – Black Caviar

5:45 p.m. – Minesweepa

6:50 p.m. – Throttle

7:55 p.m. – Decadon

9 p.m. – Whipped Cream

10:05 p.m. – Must Die!

11:10 p.m. – Svdden Death

12:30 p.m. – Cookie Monsta B2B Doctor P

The Colony

5 p.m. – Brando

6 p.m. – Wongo

7 p.m. – Sage Armstrong

8:15 p.m. – Jay Lumen

9:30 p.m. – J.Phlip

11 p.m. – Lane 8

12:30 a.m. – Claude VonStroke

Fallout Stage

5 p.m. – Richi Savage

6 p.m. – Kenny Oliver

7 p.m. – 2Soon

8 p.m. – Rolando Hodar

9 p.m. – Animate

10 p.m. – Frank Terry

Midnight – Austin Feldman

1 p.m. – Alaska

Phoenix Lights Festival 2019. With Arty, Bailo, Black Caviar, Big Gigantic, Claude VonStroke, Decadon, and more. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 48th Street and North Loop Road in Chandler; phoenixlightsfest.com. General admission is $99 per day, $169 for the weekend; VIP tickets are $159-$649 via relentlessbeats.com.