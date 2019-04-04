Here Are the Phoenix Lights Festival 2019 Set Times

Carbon-based lifeforms of the Valley, get ready for an invasion — not from an army of little green men, but rather an enormous horde of electronic dance music DJs, producers, and artists.
The Phoenix Lights music festival touches down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass in this weekend and will serve up two nights of beats and bass on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, for thousands of EDM fans in attendance.
If you’re wondering what’s going to happen at this year’s festival, hit up our guide to Phoenix Lights 2019. But if you’re curious about when and where the selection of DJs and EDM talents are performing on the festival's four alien-themed stages, check out the full lineup and schedule below.
Friday, April 5
Mothership Stage
5 p.m. – Brett Ortiz
5:50 p.m. – Blossom
6:55 p.m. – Devault
8 p.m. –
9:05 p.m. – Party Favor
10:15 p.m. – Mustard
11:20 p.m. – Big Gigantic
12:30 p.m. – Excision
Invasion Stage
5 p.m. – Nasty Humanz
5:45 p.m. – Bailo
6:50 p.m. – He$h
7:55 p.m. – Dirt Monkey
9 p.m. – Sikdope
10:05 – Arty
11:10 p.m. – Subtronics B2B
The Colony
5 p.m. – Thomas Turner B2B Michael Hooker
6 p.m. – Gerry Gonza
7 p.m. – Dillon Nathaniel
8:15 p.m. – Spencer Brown
9:30 p.m. – Jeremy Olander
11 p.m. – Sasha
12:30 a.m. – Shiba San
Fallout Stage
5 p.m. – STVTC
6 p.m. – Voodreau
7 p.m. – Grack1e_b3ats
8 p.m. – Limbo
9 p.m. – Tryb
10 p.m. –
11 p.m. – Guilty
12 a.m. – Disco Zombie
1 a.m. – Vayn
Saturday, April 6
Mothership Stage
5 p.m. – Bigstabes
5:35 p.m. – Phantoms
6:40 p.m. – Yultron
7:45 p.m. – Vanic
8:50 p.m. – San Holo
9:55 p.m. –
11:10 p.m. – GRiZ
12:30 a.m. – Kaskade
Invasion Stage
5 p.m. – Black Caviar
5:45 p.m. – Minesweepa
6:50 p.m. – Throttle
7:55 p.m. – Decadon
9 p.m. – Whipped Cream
10:05 p.m. – Must Die!
11:10 p.m. –
12:30 p.m. – Cookie Monsta B2B Doctor P
The Colony
5 p.m. – Brando
6 p.m. – Wongo
7 p.m. – Sage Armstrong
8:15 p.m. – Jay Lumen
9:30 p.m. – J.Phlip
11 p.m. – Lane 8
12:30 a.m. – Claude VonStroke
Fallout Stage
5 p.m. – Richi Savage
6 p.m. – Kenny Oliver
7 p.m. – 2Soon
8 p.m. – Rolando Hodar
9 p.m. – Animate
10 p.m. – Frank Terry
Midnight – Austin Feldman
1 p.m. – Alaska
Phoenix Lights Festival 2019. With Arty, Bailo, Black Caviar, Big Gigantic, Claude VonStroke, Decadon, and more. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 48th Street and North Loop Road in Chandler; phoenixlightsfest.com. General admission is $99 per day, $169 for the weekend; VIP tickets are $159-$649 via relentlessbeats.com.
