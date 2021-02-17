EDM Fans Help Find Ghastly’s Lost Crow, Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Local electronic dance music fans helped track down a pied crow owned by homegrown DJ superstar Ghastly, which escaped from his Valley home last week.

Details about their search for the beloved bird, which was facilitated through social media, can be found below in our weekly roundup of local music news along with information about freshly rescheduled and postponed concerts and a new “Adopt a Roadie” charity drive.

Ghastly Recovers Pet Crow With Help From Fans

Fans and followers of Ghastly lent the bass-happy DJ/producer a hand with tracking down a beloved female pied crow named Edgarda over the past week after it escaped from his Valley home. On February 10, the Buckeye native (who was fittingly born David Lee Crow) posted a Twitter video detailing how the crow, which features a distinctive patch of white feathers on her breast, flew out of its aviary in his backyard during feeding time.

The following day, Ghastly asked his followers to keep their eyes open for the pet, which he's owned since last summer. According to a number of local EDM fans, Edgarda didn’t go too far, though. Multiple sightings were posted on social over the last week, including on locally focused Facebook group AZRAVEFAM, and searches were even organized to track down the bird.

Ghastly was touched by their efforts, tweeting on February 15, that "the amount of you collectively working together to help me find my crow, it’s the heart warming [thing] I needed today, thank you all so much.”

All of their efforts paid off, as Ghastly posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday that Edgarda was home safe after fans put him in touch with an Instagram user who spotted the bird. Crow and his crow were reunited shortly thereafter.

Good Life Festival Postponed Until November

Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek has announced it's moving its annual Good Life Festival to this fall. The one-day event – which will feature folk-rock/pop-rock band America, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and psych-rock act The Guess Who – will now take place on Saturday, November 6. This is the second time the festival has been rescheduled, as it was originally set to happen last November before being moved to March.

Sepultura Postpones April Concert

Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura won’t be making their upcoming date at The Van Buren. According to Phoenix concert promoter Psyko Steve Presents, an April 6 gig at the downtown Phoenix music venue, which would’ve featured Crowbar and Art of Shock as openers, has been postponed. A new date is forthcoming and all previously sold tickets for the show will be honored.

“Adopt a Roadie” Program Launched

Rock radio station KUPD has launched a new “Adopt a Roadie” charity drive aimed at helping stagehands, riggers, audio/video techs, and other crew members employed by the concert industry. Food drives will take place through the end of March at various Albertsons and Safeway stores throughout the Valley. A drive-thru event scheduled on March 27 will distribute the donated food items. More details and donation locations can be found here.

Meow Meow and Amy Grant Reschedule Concerts

If you’ve got tickets to upcoming performances by cabaret singer Meow Meow and contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant at Chandler Center for the Arts, prepare to update your calendars. The venue has announced both shows have been rescheduled for new dates: Grant’s concert will now happen on Saturday, October 23, while Meow Meow’s performance is taking place on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Asleep At the Wheel Coming to Scottsdale This Fall

Valley concert promoter Danny Zelisko Presents has announced that old-timey country music/Americana act Asleep At the Wheel will come to Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort for a performance on Saturday, October 9. The gig will be part of the Grammy-winning ensemble’s 50th-anniversary tour, which has been delayed by the pandemic. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25 to $80.