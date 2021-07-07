Goldrush Festival Announces 2021 Dates – Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Concertgoers of the Valley, get your credit cards ready. The promoters behind a number of metro Phoenix music festivals have announced dates for the next editions of the events, as well as other details.

In other recent local music news, the long-awaited AREZZONA show at Rawhide has been rescheduled yet again because of bad weather, pop-rock band The Maine are releasing their latest album this week, and a pair of iconic rock bands are headed to town.

Goldrush Festival 2021 Dates Announced

A herd of local electronic dance music fans will likely descend upon Rawhide Western Town in Chandler during the last weekend in September when the Goldrush Music Festival returns to the venue. On Tuesday, Local promoter Relentless Beats announced the 2021 edition of the fest will take place from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26.

The Wild West-themed event previously occurred in 2018 and 2019 at the venue, but took last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the event will go on sale through the Goldrush website on Friday, July 9.

Previous versions of Goldrush have been co-promoted with local hip-hop events company Universatile Music and showcased both rappers and EDM artists. Relentless Beats owner Thomas Turner told Phoenix New Times that this year's event will focus solely on a "broad range of EDM artists." Performers will be announced within the next few weeks.

Arizona Musicfest Reveals 2021-22 Schedule



Organizers of the Arizona Musicfest also announced on Tuesday that the annual multi-genre concert series – which features a mix of jazz, classical, R&B, world, pop, instrumental, and folk artists – will make a comeback this year. Performances are scheduled to start in November and will run through the winter and into spring 2022 at various venues in north Phoenix and Scottsdale.

The full schedule for the fest’s 2021-22 season has been revealed and highlights include such names as LeAnn Rimes, Paul Anka, Sarah Chang, Kenny G, Pink Martini, Sergio Mendes, and Bernadette Peters. The series begins on Monday, November 1, with a performance of ABBA: The Concert at Highlands Church in Scottsdale. Ticket prices vary. A complete show list and more details can be found here.

AREZZONA Rescheduled Due to Thunderstorms

REZZ has had the worst luck with trying to perform in the Valley in recent years. The Ukrainian-born DJ’s twice-rescheduled AREZZONA concert, which was finally supposed to take place on July 3 at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, was postponed again at the last minute because of thunderstorms that swept through metro Phoenix just before showtime.

According to promoter Relentless Beats, lightning strikes within three miles of Rawhide caused the plug to be pulled on the outdoor concert, which was happening on the venue’s Sonoran Lawn. The company initially hoped the show would only be delayed (with the crowd sheltering inside a large building nearby) until the storm passed.

I’m beyond bummed like extremely sad right now. My show in Arizona has been cancelled tonight due to weather. Lightning within 3 miles of the venue , so the venue itself & director of the event called the event off. I am very sorry this happened. Stay safe — R?ZZ (@OfficialRezz) July 4, 2021

Later that evening, Relentless Beats announced over social media AREZZONA would be rescheduled for Friday, July 23, at Rawhide with its full lineup (including support acts G Jones, CharlesTheFirst, Of The Trees, and Youms) intact. It’s the third time AREZZONA has been moved to a new date on the calendar. Originally scheduled for March 2020, it was postponed twice because of the pandemic.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Full refunds will also be available to those who can’t make the show by emailing help@seetickets.us.

Cheap Trick and ZZ Top Are Coming to Talking Stick Resort

Rock ‘n’ roll legends Cheap Trick and ZZ Top have both recently announced plans to perform at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort during their respective upcoming tours. First up is Cheap Trick, which will play the resort’s Salt River Grand Ballroom on Saturday, August 14. It’s a solo gig with no openers and will start at 8 p.m. ZZ Top will bring their beards to TSR’s poolside stage two months later for an outdoor show at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 10. Tickets for both concerts are $35 to $140.

Members of local pop-rock band The Maine. Eighty One Twenty Three

The Maine to Celebrate New Album With Special Livestream



Phoenix-based band The Maine is set will drop its latest album, XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time, on Friday and are planning a special live-streamed performance this weekend. The online event, which is called “Face Towards The Sun,” will be broadcast from a Los Angeles rooftop at 7 p.m. Arizona time on Sunday, July 11. It’s $14.99 to watch.

The Maine has already released four singles from the 10-track album so far, including “April 7th,” “Lips,” and “Pretender.” The first single, “Sticky,” debuted in March and has received airplay on alternative radio stations across the U.S. and its music video has gotten more than 800,000 YouTube views.

AZ Rockabilly Bash Returning in 2022



If you weren’t able to attend the AZ Rockabilly Bash back in March, promoters of the weekend-long hepcat event have announced next year’s dates. According to recent posts to the AZ Rockabilly Bash’s Facebook page, it’s scheduled to go off on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Lake Pleasant in Peoria. Promoters promise the event will continue to feature a custom car and motorcycle show, a pin-up contest, vendors, local bands, and overnight camping.