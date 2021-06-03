Guns N' Roses Is Coming to Phoenix, and More Local Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a rundown of recent headlines from the metro Phoenix music and concert scene, including details about Guns N’ Roses returning to the Valley for the first time since 2016, a karaoke dance party going on tonight at Thunderbird Lounge, and a big birthday bash for a long-running local FM radio station.

Guns N' Roses Announce Phoenix Concert This Summer

Prepare yourself, rock and metal fans of the Valley: Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the rest of Guns N’ Roses are set to perform at Phoenix Suns Arena on Monday, August 30. The legendary band announced the show earlier this week along with 33 other dates as a part of its rescheduled fall tour. It's the first time GN’R has played the Valley in five years. Mammoth WVH, the rock act fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, will open. Tickets for the concert are $34 to $224 and are set to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. tomorrow via Ticketmaster.

Mega 104.3 Celebrating 20-Year Anniversary in September

Local old-school R&B/hip-hop radio station Mega 104.3 turns 20 years old this year and is planning a birthday blowout on Friday, September 10, at Phoenix Suns Arena. The concert will feature a selection of R&B artists featured on the FM station, which launched in 2001, including Montell Jordan, Lisa Lisa, Zapp, Midnight Star, Evelyn Champagne King, Tag Team, and Rob Base. The gig starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $69.50 through Ticketmaster.

EXPAND Robbie Pfeffer of Playboy Manbaby. Jim Louvau

Robbie Pfeffer Hosts Karaoke Dance Party at Thunderbird Lounge Tonight



Like other local bars, Melrose district hangout Thunderbird Lounge is planning to use karaoke as a way to fill an otherwise ordinary weeknight, albeit with a bit of a twist. It takes place on Thursday night and will be hosted by Playboy Manbaby vocalist Robbie Pfeffer and feature local musicians as singers and an over-the-top atmosphere. Pfeffer is calling it “Robbie’s Karaoke Dance Party” and promises it will be more fun than an ordinary singing session at a neighborhood watering hole.

“Basically, it's like you can pick from 200 songs … mainly from the ‘60s to ‘90s and they're all like definite radio hits or songs most people know,” he says. “The hope is to make it a thing people can sing along to, just kind enjoy goofy guilty pleasure songs you've at bare minimum heard in a grocery store.”

Between songs, Pfeffer plans to DJ “some weirdo deep cuts and whatever the heck I want.” The lineup of local musicians who will sing include Sareena Dominguez, Jared Kolesar, and Dadadoh. Start time is 8 p.m. and admission is free.

The Rebel Lounge Resuming Full-Capacity Shows



After hosting reduced-capacity gigs for the last month or so, central Phoenix rock bar and music venue The Rebel Lounge is lifting crowd restrictions starting on Friday, June 4, with a performance by local indie singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague. According to owner Stephen Chilton, the venue starting having limited-entry shows in late April to begin the transition to full capacity.

“We started bringing back events slowly and with a lot of deliberation on safety and timing. I had said from the start of the pandemic we would not push to bring back shows until it felt safe to do so, and now feels safe,” Chilton said in a press release regarding the issue. The performance by Sprague starts at 7 p.m. with opening sets by Alassane and CeCe Oates. Admission is $13 in advance, $15 at the door.

EXPAND Former Valley resident Dom Flemons. Nick Loss-Eaton Media

Dom Flemons is Coming to the MIM

Homegrown bluegrass/Americana/folk artist Dom Flemons is set to return to the Valley later this month for a performance at the Musical Instrument Museum on Saturday, June 26. The multi-instrumentalist – who plays the banjo, guitar, harmonica, fife, bones, bass drum, snare drum, and quills – grew up in Phoenix and made his bones in the Arizona folk scene before joining the Carolina Chocolate Drops in and later becoming a solo artist. He’s released a handful of critically lauded albums, including 2018’s Black Cowboys via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. His show at the MIM starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $33.50 to $38.50.