Playboy Manbaby's 10th Anniversary Show – Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Here's a rundown of some recent headlines from the metro Phoenix music scene to help get you through your midweek slump, including details about Playboy Manbaby’s upcoming 10th-anniversary concert, a local rapper rallying Phoenix Suns fans, and the return of a popular and fetish-friendly dance night.

Playboy Manbaby Announces 10th Anniversary Show

Local indie/punk band Playboy Manbaby turns 10 years old in 2021 and is planning a big blowout to mark the occasion. On Friday, September 3, they’ll stage a concert and "multimedia extravaganza" at downtown Phoenix venue The Van Buren with the help of their friends and fellow musicians.

Frontman Robbie Pfeffer and the rest of Playboy Manbaby are tight-lipped about what the show will entail, stating on Facebook that it “will be real weird and real fun” and not saying much else. Based on the band’s penchant for colorful antics (check out their TikTok for evidence of such), we’re guessing it will be memorable. Local geek rapper Mega Ran and bands Together Pangea and Okilly Dokilly will open. Tickets are $10 to $25.

Blossom Playing Lollapalooza

Local electronic dance music DJ/produce Emilie Fromm, who performs as Blossom, is in for a busy summer. Besides spending time in the studio laying down tracks, she’s got several gigs over the next couple of months, including performing at one of the biggest music festivals in America. In late July, Fromm will head to Chicago to play this year’s Lollapalooza at Grant Park. It’s her first time appearing at the legendary summer festival, which will also feature sets by Illenium, Miley Cyrus, and Arizona’s Jimmy Eat World. Fromm is scheduled to perform an early afternoon slot on Thursday, July 29.

Rapper Dann G. has been hyping up Phoenix Suns fans with his "Rally the Valley" theme. Nick Gallegos Jr.

Dann G. to Play Phoenix Suns Watch Party

While the Phoenix Suns will battle the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Thursday at the Staples Center in L.A., their arena in downtown Phoenix will be packed with fans. A “Road Game Rally” will take place that night at Phoenix Suns Arena, offering locals the chance to cheer on the team while watching the game. And local rapper Dann G. will be there to help get people fired up.

Earlier this year, the Suns tapped Dann G. to create the track “Rally the Valley,” which is inspired by the team’s slogan for this 2020-21 season. It’s been played before every Suns home game as part of the team's hype video and has even gotten airplay on local radio stations. On Thursday night, Dann G. will perform the song during halftime set at the “Road Game Rally.” The event starts at 6 p.m. and admission is $10 per person.

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Coming to Mesa



If you were bummed out that Flogging Molly had to cancel their St. Patrick’s Day concert in the Valley last year because of COVID-19, we’ve got some good news. The Celtic punk band is bringing their bagpipes back to Arizona in October – and alt-rock legends Violent Femmes are coming with them. The two bands are co-headlining a fall tour that will visit Mesa Amphitheatre on Friday, October 8. Punk acts Thick and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will provide support. Tickets are $49.50 for general admission and will go on sale on Friday through the venue’s website.

EXPAND CUPCAKE! promoters and DJs Self.Destrukt (left) and Betty Blackheart (right). Benjamin Leatherman

CUPCAKE! Dance Night Returns in July

Like other recurring dance nights around the Valley’s nightlife scene that were on hiatus during the pandemic, fetish-centric industrial music party CUPCAKE! is making a comeback. The semi-regular event put on by local DJs Self.Destrukt and Betty Blackheart – which features a hedonistic mix of costumes, ribald antics, and a lot of industrial and bass music – last took place in January 2020. It’s scheduled to return on Saturday, July 10, at The Rebel Lounge with DJ sets by former Valley resident Plastic Disease, II Kings, Beautiful John, and Blackheart. The party starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $10.