My Chemical Romance celebrates 3rd release with anniversary stadium tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 30, 2026, with two shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Phoenix will see the band on September 6, 2026, at Chase Field.
This upcoming round of shows, which includes some previously announced tours of South America and Southeast Asia, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Black Parade,” their third studio release, a concept record about the journey of a dying teenager. It continues to be regarded as a groundbreaking emo and pop-punk album. Rolling Stone named it #361 in its updated list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."
Their live show also receives continuous accolades. Possibly fighting words for Swifties, Paste Magazine declared their last tour a better live experience than hers: “Move over Eras Tour: My Chemical Romance has the most thrilling stadium show.”
Phoenix's own Jimmy Eat World will open the show in Arizona. My Chemical Romance hand-picked the openers, and the rest of the U.S. dates also include a pretty stellar mix of acts, including Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal and The Mars Volta.
To get tickets, the general on-sale starts at noon on September 26, 2025.
Here are the U.S. dates for The Black Parade tour 2026:
- August 09, 2026, New York, NY, Citi Field, with Franz Ferdinand
- August 13, 2026, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium, with Pierce The Veil
- August 18, 2026, Washington, DC, Nationals Park, with Modest Mouse
- August 21, 2026, Detroit, MI, Comerica Park, with Iggy Pop
- August 24, 2026, Minneapolis, MN, Target Field, with Sleater-Kinney
- August 27, 2026, Denver, CO, Coors Field, with The Breeders
- August 30, 2026, San Diego, CA, Petco Park, with Babymetal
- September 06, 2026, Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field, with Jimmy Eat World
- September 12, 2026, San Antonio, TX, Alamodome, with The Mars Volta
- October 21, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
- October 23, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
- October 24, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl