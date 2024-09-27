 Phoenix punk scene's 10 best albums ever | Phoenix New Times
The 10 best records in Phoenix punk music history

This is the cream of the crop of the Valley's long-standing punk scene.
September 27, 2024
Phoenix punk icons JFA.
Phoenix punk icons JFA. Marilyn Szabo
If this writer's own coverage is any proof whatsoever, Phoenix's punk scene is big and vital. It started in full in the early to ‘80s, where bands set about differentiating our desert home from L.A. and other scenes. And it’s a trend that absolutely continues today with a suite of like-minded, extra committed punks. So, in honor of this robust legacy, here’s some of the best punk albums across the last 40 years. Be it noise or hardcore, ska/reggae or skate punk, these albums are wholly indicative of the power and talent that defines local punk yesterday, today and forever.

And, hey, be sure to stick around when we give some other genres their own time in the sun.

AJJ, People Who Can Eat People Are the Luckiest People in the World

AJJ likely never intended to be heralds of the modern local punk scene, but they did just that with this excellent 2007 record. (And on their second try!) Everything that defines AJJ — Sean Bonnette's extra-vulnerable, socio-political lyrics and vocal performance, the robust joy and enthusiasm of it all and the sonic battle between folk and punk tendencies — is in their most concise and explosive iteration. There's nary a “quiet” moment across this 25-minute LP, but that's because AJJ had so much to say about themselves, the world and music. And yet as sharp as the album is thematically, you very much can't deny its sense of personality bordering on warmth. The band have evolved since the LP's debut, but "People…" will always serve as their artistic North Star. Turns out, we're the real lucky ones for this classic.

JFA, ‘Nowhere Blossoms

Folks will tell you that JFA's best album is "Valley of the Yakes." And while those folks are absolutely right for that album’s overarching prowess, there's something extra special about this 1988 album. If you want the piss and vinegar that defined JFA, then "Yakes" is like barreling down a hill on a skateboard about to snap in half. "Nowhere Blossoms," meanwhile, displays a more robust and sturdy JFA, a collective who have traded in some of the initial angst and intensity for something resembling subtlety. It's a record that very much connects to the late '80s rock scene even as JFA retains the charisma and fire that's truly defined the group. Don't call it mature, but it's still a big, bold album with heft and insight.

The Nervous / The X-Streams – K15 Presents 2x2

K15, if you're somehow uneducated historically, was a local Phoenix radio station back in the '80s. Led by local legends like John Dixon, it served as the de facto home/breeding ground for many of the bands on this list. And in the name of providing more spotlight, the "2x2" release brought together two unsung acts to make a little noise. The music of The Nervous seemed fittingly unsure as they strung together New Wave and synth to make something undeniably energetic. The X-Streams (or XStreams), meanwhile, skewed toward a "traditional" ska and reggae sound, but one that felt especially breezy and flirtatious. What ultimately brings this record together, then, is both bands felt novel in the scene, and stood out for their uniquely unassuming approach to the music of 1980/1981. Enjoy this one sans radio commercials.

Authority Zero, A Passage in Time

There's some among you that might see an Authority Zero record amid JFA and Meat Puppets and hem and haw all day. But "A Passage in Time" deserves to be on this list for a few key reasons. For one, the band might infuse more ska and reggae elements, but their intense, frenetic style has roots in the local hardcore scene. They also unwaveringly champion their hometown, and those "underdog Mesa" vibes are present across the entire 13-track record. And while this shouldn't matter, cuts like "One More Minute" and the title track were big-ish hits that brought attention to the scene in a really authentic way. Authority Zero have always done things their way no matter how singular that was, and that's the true definition of our city. Don’t like that? Kick rocks.

Sun City Girls, Torch of the Mystics

The real ones always mention Sun City Girls. Anybody who doesn't think they're a vital part of Valley punk likely hasn't heard 1988's "Torch of the Mystics." Someone once called this the band's "most popular and revered" record, and rightfully so. The band seem to actively enjoy messing with listeners, offering both deluges of experimental junk noise and some rather slick garage rock. But you must embrace this discordant stew head on, and if you do, you'll find a record that rewards your enthusiastic engagement with songs that take punk, stretch it into a million directions and offer something that's somehow more raw and affective then either. It's never an easy prospect, but there's a power to fighting with this robust record to unlock its secrets. All hail the weirdo kings of Phoenix.

Meat Puppets, Monsters

When it dropped in late 1989, "Monsters" was regarded as being especially heavy and robust. It was as if Meat Puppets had gone from mere flirtation to fully embracing metal. But with a deeper, more discerning listening, the 13-track affair is a touch more complicated. Sure, there are massive licks and overbearing ferocity across the 60-minute runtime, but the band remain as hungry and inventive as ever. They’re focusing that curiosity and wanderlust through metal, and from that process, "Monsters" is louder and more undeniable than some of the band's other preceding LPs. But once they have your attention, there's textures and nuance that makes "Monsters" feel intriguing, playful and maybe just a touch unknowable or mysterious. Come for the licks, stay for the sweltering magic.

Gay Kiss, Fault

From winter 2009 to summer 2017, Gay Kiss repped the Phoenix punk flag something fierce. They toured across the U.S., got some decent media coverage and made truly interesting hardcore/noise. Of all their many releases in this period, though, 2012's "Fault" has to truly stand out. The nine-track, 17-ish-minute LP is short on nuance and subtlety, but Gay Kiss are often unmatched in shredding violently and efficiently. "Fault" is very much a snapshot of the band's live show, and they smash from song to song with visceral energy, a surprising level of technical complexity and the kind of sonic violence that ignites the brain and sucks you into the nearest pit fist-first. They may be gone, but this record leaves a Gay Kiss-sized hole in your head and heart.

Jr. CHemists / Les Seldoms, Arizona Disease

You may come to this record expecting something familiar from Michael Cornelius, bassist for JFA. But Jr. CHemist's contribution to "Arizona Disease" typified that band's low-fi, extra nerdy approach to No Wave, as if it was recorded by the A/V club from the most stereotypical John Hughes movie. Meanwhile, Les Seldoms had a more SoCal-inspired take on punk, and one that tried to be spirited and joyous amid its minimalist tendencies. On the one hand, both bands had enough in common aesthetically to make this split a great representation of the weirder sides of the Phoenix punk scene. But they're also quite different, and there's something extra intriguing and entertaining about exploring the dynamic between the two sides. No matter why you spin it, the end result is the same kooky punk bonanza.

Yellowcake, Can You See The Future?

Released in June 2022, this is the single youngest album on the whole list. Does that mean it's somehow less punk than all the others? No way, as Yellowcake's brand of "raw punk" is clearly tied to the past. You can hear those vintage strands informing much of the seven-track effort, and there's an overt power that's very much rooted in a tried and true approach to D-beat. At the same time, Yellowcake bring a new, more sharp kind of anxiety and creative intent to this LP, and it updates all of those old-school vibes and sounds with something decidedly refreshing. The final result, then, is an LP that leans into and against nostalgia, and that extends the album's themes of modern nihilism and socio-political decay. It turns out that we can, in fact, see the future, and Yellowcake are modern-day pioneers.

Controlled Bleeding / Maybe Mental, Halved

At eight songs and 40 minutes total, "Halved" has got to be one of the longer of Placebo Records' 1980s catalog. But you need all of this room when you've got two massive bands like Controlled Bleeding and Maybe Mental. For their three-song contribution, Controlled Bleeding take a more solemn approach to noise, distilling everything down to a series of spooky moods and hushed air crackling with layers of intent. Meanwhile, Maybe Mental employ more gimmicks and sonic tidbits to shock and disorient for songs that toe the line between a film soundtrack and the soundtrack for a haunted house. But don't just listen to one side, as the entire album will rip and tear at you in the best, most interesting ways. It's not "traditional" punk by any means, but this is a masterclass in what Placebo did so well.
Chris Coplan
Chris Coplan has been a professional writer since the 2010s, having started his professional career at Consequence. Since then, he's also been published with TIME, Complex, and other outlets. Chris has been a freelancer with New Times since late 2018, and writes about all things music. He lives in Central Phoenix with his wife, stepdaughter, a dumb but lovable dog, and two bossy cats.
