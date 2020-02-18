 


  • Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Rage Against the Machine playing in 2007.EXPAND
Rage Against the Machine playing in 2007.
Scott Penner/Wikimedia Commons

Phoenix Rages Against Rage Against the Machine

Jason Keil | February 18, 2020 | 7:00am
Tickets to the Rage Against the Machine show at Gila River Arena in Glendale went fast.

Rumor has it that tickets for the Arizona date of the quartet's Public Service Announcement reunion tour with Run the Jewels were gone in less than an hour, with fans using all their available internet bandwidth to snag a seat for their first tour since 2011.

The anger felt by those who didn't get a ticket was palpable on social media; guitarist Tom Morello took to his Twitter account to calm fans down.

According to Consequence of Sound, the proceeds from the three tour dates (including the Glendale date) before Rage perform at Coachella will be donated to local activist organizations. The band also held 10 percent of tickets in each city and raised prices to undercut scalpers and raised $3 million dollars for charity.

That news didn't stop the fans of Zack de la Rocha, Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford from unleashing their rage against Rage. We collected some of the best takes from local ticket buyers. If you're looking to purchase a ticket on the secondary market, please be careful.

Looks Like We Lost Out on Some Tourist Dollars

Our Personal Favorite: But It's Your Fault for Being so Popular

Hypocrites!

Here's a Solution: Just Do Another Show.

Even the Merchandise Is Overpriced!

Even if the Show Is for Charity, It's Still a Cash-Grab.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

