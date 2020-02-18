Phoenix Rages Against Rage Against the Machine

Tickets to the Rage Against the Machine show at Gila River Arena in Glendale went fast.

Rumor has it that tickets for the Arizona date of the quartet's Public Service Announcement reunion tour with Run the Jewels were gone in less than an hour, with fans using all their available internet bandwidth to snag a seat for their first tour since 2011.

The anger felt by those who didn't get a ticket was palpable on social media; guitarist Tom Morello took to his Twitter account to calm fans down.

The MOST expensive ticket for ANY Rage Against The Machine/Run the Jewels headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of CHARITY tickets where 100% of the additional proceeds go to charity. ANY other ticket at ANY other price is from SCALPERS. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 14, 2020

According to Consequence of Sound, the proceeds from the three tour dates (including the Glendale date) before Rage perform at Coachella will be donated to local activist organizations. The band also held 10 percent of tickets in each city and raised prices to undercut scalpers and raised $3 million dollars for charity.

That news didn't stop the fans of Zack de la Rocha, Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford from unleashing their rage against Rage. We collected some of the best takes from local ticket buyers. If you're looking to purchase a ticket on the secondary market, please be careful.

Looks Like We Lost Out on Some Tourist Dollars

Very disappointed in the pricing for rage against the machine tickets. Was seriously considering flying to Phoenix for March 30 show and to see a great friend who lives there, but it’s a no go. When the price for one ticket is $125 for a seat behind the stage it’s ridiculous. — Ryan Koeniger (@ryan_koeniger) February 14, 2020

Our Personal Favorite: But It's Your Fault for Being so Popular

The $125 seats were gone in a half-second, which is your fault for being so popular. The downside is that every other seat, at least in Phoenix, is standing in a tight row. I definitely don’t want to go to a RATM concert and stand elbow to elbow for four hours, 200 rows up. — Ryan Guard (@ryanguard) February 14, 2020

Hypocrites!

Anyone just now realizing RATM are a bunch of hypocritical hacks clearly didn’t pay close enough attention to the lyrics. As much as I enjoy the music I stopped listening years ago. https://t.co/uaPmAOqzSZ — Jeffy’s Roadkill Mosquito Curry Recipe (@Yanzer_Phoenix) February 14, 2020

Here's a Solution: Just Do Another Show.

Hey @Ticketmaster you should add a second show for @RATM in Arizona also did at Phoenix stadium because more bigger venue — Carlos Briseno(70%)????Ekali (@carbri06) February 13, 2020

Even the Merchandise Is Overpriced!

Have y’all seed the new 2020 #RATM reunion concert tshirts yet? Purchase link in the comments...



WARNING: these new shirts do cost like $150 each, but I’m thinkin if ya got $1000 fo a fuckin floor ticket, that shudnt be much a issue yo. #weed pic.twitter.com/6XHIqWPNRh — hotrocksupajoint (@hotrocksupajoin) February 13, 2020

Even if the Show Is for Charity, It's Still a Cash-Grab.