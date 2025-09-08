 Phoenix readers react to Tempe EDM haven Shady Park’s closing | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix readers react to Tempe EDM haven Shady Park’s closing

"Such a shame it couldn't be saved."
September 8, 2025
Image: A crowd gathered at Tempe’s now-closed Shady Park in 2019.
A crowd gathered at Tempe’s now-closed Shady Park in 2019. Benjamin Leatherman
Tempe venues and clubs tend to come and go. It’s ultimately part of the city’s nightlife cycle, where many spots will flourish and burn bright before eventually vanishing. Rinse, lather, repeat.

But when Shady Park shut its doors recently, it hit differently. Fans of the once-thriving electronic dance music hub mourned the loss of a something that was more than just a hangout or venue, it was a community.

Last month, we reported that the Tempe bar, restaurant and venue quietly closed after nearly a decade in business. No official announcement was made, and neither owner Scott Price, a local entrepreneur and restaurateur, nor his staff revealed the reasons behind the shutdown.

Many longtime fans say Shady Park’s decline started years before its closure after a drawn-out clash with Mirabella at ASU, a neighboring senior living high-rise, wound up causing the plug to be pulled on its shows.
A 2021 photo of Shady Park. Mirabella at ASU is situated in the background.
The 20-story “intergenerational community” opened across the street in late 2020, while Shady Park had gone dark during the pandemic. When the EDM gigs returned to the venue in 2021, Mirabella made a flurry of noise complaints at ASU residents.

What followed was a protracted public and legal battle that ultimately forced the venue to scale back its concerts and eventually silence the music altogether. When the matter was resolved in 2023, the venue vowed that music would eventually return. It never did.

News of Shady Park’s closure hit EDM fans and regulars hard. Its tree-lined outdoor bar was more than a venue. Since opening in 2015, Shady Park became the go-to spot for up-and-coming local and touring artists — including such rising stars as Tokimonsta, Chris Lake, Fisher and Omnom — performing intimate shows.

Sam Groove, a local DJ who played there in 2017 and 2019, told Phoenix New Times that the venue stood out among Valley EDM spots because of its layout and the devoted crowd that filled it night after night.
Destructo performing at Shady Park in 2016.
“It was one of the few venues in the city that meshed our consistently nice weather and our vibrant nightlife together in an open-air environment. Although, it really was the community behind it that made Shady Park special,” Groove says. “Whether it was a feature act playing or a slew of local artists being showcased, there was always a solid crowd supporting. The staff gave a sense of hospitality, which made it feel like you were hanging out with family in your own backyard. Shady Park was one of a kind.”

Similar comments could be found on our Facebook post touting the story of Shady Park’s closure, which trended on the New Times website for several days. Fans of the venue mourned their loss and pointed fingers at Mirabella at ASU.

Here’s what else they had to say.

Bee was sorry to see Shady Park go:
That's sad. They had these really fun summer night specials, breakdancing, bands, outdoorsy fun stuff
Jeff
The Boomers at Mirabella ruined a beautiful thing.
Schae has nothing but good memories of Shady Park:
The best of times were had. Incredibly grateful for the time we did have there dancing, singing, laughing and making good memories. Such a shame it couldn't be saved. Shady Park Forever!
So did Chase:
some of the best times of my life were at this beautiful space and its really sad to see it taken away
Chris hates seeing the march of progress causing the loss of venues:
Sad to see some many spots disappear from that part of Tempe. Admittedly progress moves on, but how many mixed use residential/retail buildings can you build?
Daniel kept it short and to the point:
Fuckin boomers
Sam was of a similar opinion:
Just another reason for our youth to hate boomers fkn most selfish generation of people that is alive. Destroy the only culturally fun thing in tempe for a shit retirement condo complex.
Alex also didn’t pull any punches:
Mirabella and ASU can suck a fat load! Thanks for gentrifying the college town, you assholes!
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
