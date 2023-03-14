Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day Parties in Phoenix in 2023

Cactus Jack's

4747 East Elliot Road, Ahwatukee

480-753-4733

C.A.S.A. Tempe

5 East Sixth Street, Tempe

480-557-8226

Clancy's Pub

4432 North Miller Road, Scottsdale

480-990-8797

Connolly's

2605 West Carefree Highway

623-879-5997

click to enlarge True story: The Dubliner was the first pub in the Valley to have Guinness on draught. Lauren Cusimano

The Dubliner

3841 East Thunderbird Road,

602-867-0984

Fibber Magees

1989 West Elliot Road, Chandler

480-722-9434

Irish Wolfhound Pub

16811 North Litchfield Road, #102, Surprise

623-214-1004

Level 1 Arcade Bar

60 West Vaughn Avenue, #107, Gilbert

480-687-1192

Lookout Tavern

830 East Greenway Parkway

602-926-9786

O'Kelley's

2120 West Guadalupe Road, #17, Mesa

480-756-6069

Padre Murphy's

4338 West Bell Road, Glendale

602-547-9406

RT O'Sullivan's

7919 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale

6646 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, Mesa

click to enlarge Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Seamus McCaffrey’s

18 West Monroe Street

602-253-6081

Starlite Lounge

4346 West Olive Avenue, Glendale

623-934-1913

Tim Finnegan's

17045 North 59th Avenue, #103, Glendale

602-875-8331

Got a taste for emerald-colored beer, Irish whiskey, and parties featuring all green everything? You’re in luck, boyo.St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and bars, clubs, and venues throughout the Valley will host events offering all of the above, as well as live music of the Celtic variety, ample amounts of brews and booze, and maybe even a leprechaun or two. That includes any of metro Phoenix’s various Irish pubs, which will put on their biggest celebrations of the yearHere’s a rundown of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day festivities happening in metro Phoenix on Friday, March 17, where the craic will definitely be mighty.The "St. Patty's Costume Rock Party" will feature sets by Zeppapotapuss and U2 tribute act Wide Awake, as well as a chance to win a $100 cash prize for the best Irish-inspired get-up. The music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door or $20 for reserved seating.C.A.S.A. will rock the block with a “St. Party’s Day” affair that will extend out onto Sixth Street and feature themed drinks and DJ sets by Bayo, Jade, Jonis, and Thomas Gray in front of an enormous LED screen. Doors are at 11 a.m. and there’s no cover before 4 p.m.Eager for an early start to your celebration? Clancy’s opens at 6 a.m. and will offer Irish coffee and breakfast. The outdoor festivities start at 10 a.m. on the patio with live music, green beer and shot promos, and Irish food selections. Local musicians and bands scheduled to play include Hans Olson at 10 a.m., Traveler at 12:30 p.m., The Sullivans at 2:30 p.m., Banana Gun at 5:30 p.m., and The Sugar Thieves at 8 p.m. Glendale Pipes and Drums will also perform 25-minute-long sets at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.Connolly's annual St. Patrick's Day parking lot party is back for another round and will include green beer, giveaways, appearances by promo girls, a photo booth, and more. There will also be live music from Superhero and spin sessions by DJ Sik and DJ Soulman. The party starts at 9 a.m. Call for cover info.As the longest-running Irish pub in the Valley, it’s a no-brainer that The Dubliner will have a huge spread on St. Patrick’s Day. The celebration starts with Irish coffee and breakfast sandwiches available from 9 to 11 a.m. Live music and entertainment start immediately thereafter with performances by The Peat Diggers, Crystal Baller, and various Irish dance troupes throughout the day. There’s a $10 cover from noon onward.Fibber Magees will be celebrating both St. Patrick’s Day and its 20th anniversary with its annual block party. The event’s mix of live music, libations, and revelry will be offered from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. A giant tented beer garden, a full bar, and live entertainment will be part of the outdoor festivities. Locals Lenny Kelleher, The Big Fellahs, Traveler, Langer's Ball, and Open Beta will all perform. Cover is $10.A full slate of live music and entertainment will be offered throughout St. Patrick’s Day at this long-running Surprise pub. Celtic band The Big Fellahs will kick things off at 10:30 a.m., followed by Kilted Spirit at 1 p.m., local Irish step-dancers at 3 p.m., The Jokerz at 3:30 p.m., traditional bagpipers at 4:30 p.m., Throwing Fitz at 8 p.m., and Backstage Crew at 9 p.m. Drink specials and giveaways are also planned. Admission is $5 before 2 p.m., $10 until 6 p.m., and $15 thereafter. Proceeds benefit Surprise Firefighter Charities.Green beer, specials, and “a bit of malarkey” are promised at Level 1’s St. Patrick's Day block party. There will also be lawn games, arcade titles, and pinball machines to play, as well as special prizes for patrons wearing the best costumes. Drink deals include $4 green beers, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson, and $10 Irish car bombs. Admission is free but the event is 21-and-over after 7 p.m.Partake in green beer and Irish cocktails at Lookout's all-day St. Patrick's Day party, which starts at 11 a.m. DJs will also be in the mix and Irish-inspired food specials will be available.The musicians of local band Rock Addix are promising “one of Arizona’s wildest St. Patrick’s Day parties” at O’Kelley’s. There will be sets by other local bands, as well as plenty of the requisite green beer and corned beef and cabbage. Call for more details.Live music and entertainment will be on tap all day at Padre Murphy's celebration. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and guitarist Harley Davidson plays at noon, followed by Trotters Wake at 4 p.m., and Home Brew at 8 p.m. Bagpipers and drummers will also perform at 12:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., face-painters and balloon artists will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and food and drinks will be available from open until close. There’s a $20 cover after 3 p.m.As is the norm on St. Patrick’s Day, both RT O'Sullivan's will offer rowdy fun, as well as green beer, music, food, drinks, and traditional Irish-inspired entertainment. Hours vary and admission is free.There’s always a huge crowd at Seamus McCaffrey’s popular street party, which goes down both inside and outside the landmark downtown Phoenix pub and offers food, drinks, traditional entertainment, and rowdy fun. This year’s event will feature a raffle and local bands scheduled to perform include Rose Colored Eyes, Beta Band, and Traveler. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the $10 benefits local firefighter charities.Spend your St. Patrick's Day shamrocking out with local heshers at this metal show and party. Oddity Paradox, Avarist, Embers to Ash, and Weapon of Pride are each scheduled to perform. The 21-and-over gig starts at 8:30 p.m. and there's a $10 cover.Enjoy breakfast service starting at 7:30 a.m. accompanied by music from Rick Calderon until 10 a.m. The festivities get going beginning at noon with a set by Trotters Wake, followed by Loki's Folly at 4 p.m., and Harley Davidson at 8 p.m. Bagpipers, drummers, and Irish step-dancers will also perform throughout the day. Visit Tim Finnegan's website for more details.